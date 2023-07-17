'Stunning' cache of gold coins found in Kentucky cornfield

'Stunning' cache of gold coins found in Kentucky cornfield

WASHINGTON
Stunning cache of gold coins found in Kentucky cornfield

A trove of more than 700 gold coins dating back to the U.S. Civil War found buried in a cornfield in the state of Kentucky is being put up for sale and is expected to reap millions.

The "Great Kentucky Hoard" was discovered on a farm in the Bluegrass State earlier this year, according to the firm which graded the coins and the company selling them.

The exact location of the find and the identity of the man who found the coins have not been revealed.

In a video posted on GovMint.com, which is selling the hoard, the man is seen digging up the coins in the dirt and heard saying "this is the most insane thing ever."

GovMint.com said the coins were dated between 1840 and 1863 and include $1 Gold Indians, $10 Gold Libertys and $20 Gold Libertys.

Among them are 18 extremely rare $20 Gold Libertys minted in 1863 in Philadelphia which GovMint.com said fetch six-figure sums from collectors.

"The importance of this discovery cannot be overstated," said Jeff Garrett, a rare coin dealer who was contacted by the anonymous finder several months ago.

"The stunning number of over 700 gold dollars represents a virtual time capsule of Civil War-era coinage," Garrett said in a statement.

Kentucky adopted a neutral stance during the 1861-1865 Civil War between the slave-holding South and the North but was nevertheless drawn into the bloody conflict.

"The Great Kentucky Hoard may have been a result of this conflict, with the coins lost for over 150 years," said Numismatic Guaranty Company, which certified the coins.

TÜRKIYE Wildfires grip forests in Hatay, Mersin, Çanakkale

Wildfires grip forests in Hatay, Mersin, Çanakkale

LATEST NEWS

  1. Wildfires grip forests in Hatay, Mersin, Çanakkale

    Wildfires grip forests in Hatay, Mersin, Çanakkale

  2. Iran's morality police return after protests in a new campaign to impose Islamic dress on women

    Iran's morality police return after protests in a new campaign to impose Islamic dress on women

  3. Scorching heatwave threatens to break top temperatures

    Scorching heatwave threatens to break top temperatures

  4. Traffic on key bridge from Crimea to Russia's mainland halted amid reports of explosions and deaths

    Traffic on key bridge from Crimea to Russia's mainland halted amid reports of explosions and deaths

  5. Turkish women claim volleyball title on world stage

    Turkish women claim volleyball title on world stage
Recommended
Story behind summer’s most online movie showdown

Story behind summer’s most online movie showdown
Gülsün Karamustafa to represent Türkiye in Venezia

Gülsün Karamustafa to represent Türkiye in Venezia
Iraq honey production at the mercy of heat and drought

Iraq honey production at the mercy of heat and drought
Italy demands Louvre return looted antiquities

Italy demands Louvre return looted antiquities
US artist rallies hundreds to pose nude in Finnish night

US artist rallies hundreds to pose nude in Finnish night
Türkiye receives ancient tomb stele repatriated from Italy

Türkiye receives ancient tomb stele repatriated from Italy
WORLD Irans morality police return after protests in a new campaign to impose Islamic dress on women

Iran's morality police return after protests in a new campaign to impose Islamic dress on women

Iranian authorities on Sunday announced a new campaign to force women to wear the Islamic headscarf and morality police returned to the streets 10 months after the death of a woman in their custody sparked nationwide protests.

ECONOMY Togg to produce 1 mln vehicles by 2032: Minister

Togg to produce 1 mln vehicles by 2032: Minister

Türkiye’s first electric carmaker Togg will produce a total of 1 million vehicles by 2032, Industry and Technology Minister Fatih Kacır has said.

SPORTS Turkish women claim volleyball title on world stage

Turkish women claim volleyball title on world stage

Türkiye enjoyed the biggest success of its women’s national team to date late on July 16, when the “Sultans of the Net” became the third different side to win the Volleyball Nations League (VNL).