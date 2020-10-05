NATO chief says expects Turkey to ’use its influence’ to calm Karabakh conflict

ANKARA

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called on Oct. 5 for a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh and said he expects Turkey to ’use its influence’ to calm the conflict as the death toll rose during fighting in the occupied enclave in the South Caucasus.

"It is extremely important that we convey a very clear message to all parties that they should cease fighting

immediately, that we should support all efforts to find a peaceful, negotiated solution," Stoltenberg said during a visit

to Turkey. "There is no military solution," he told a news conference.

The Turkish foreign minister said Armenian forces have been targeting civilians in recent tensions at the Azerbaijan-Armenia front line.

"Armenia directly targets civilians [in Azerbaijan] which is essentially a war crime," said Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

The fighting began on Sept. 27 and has surged to its worst level since the 1990s, when some 30,000 people were killed.



