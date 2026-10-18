Stampede at Hindu festival in India kills 19

Stampede at Hindu festival in India kills 19

KOLKATA
Stampede at Hindu festival in India kills 19

Purses and other belongings left behind by devotees lie on the floor of a worship venue for the Hindu festival of Durga Puja following a stampede, in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. (AP Photo)

A stampede during a major Hindu festival in eastern India’s West Bengal state has left at least 19 people dead, officials said on Oct. 18.


The stampede in the state capital of Kolkata happened on Oct. 17 night when a crowd near a pavilion ran for cover as it began raining during Durga Puja, an annual Hindu festival celebrating the goddess Durga. According to police, some worshippers fell on the road, triggering the stampede.


Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who visited Kolkata Medical College and Hospital where victims were taken, said 19 people had died and 25 were receiving treatment. He announced an investigation by a Special Investigation Team to be headed by a judge of the state’s High Court.


Police detained some pavilion organizers, private security personnel and on-duty staff, and launched a probe into any crowd-control and safety lapses.


Around 3,500 Durga Puja pavilions, known locally as pandals, have been set up across Kolkata for the festival. Following the stampede, authorities advised several of Kolkata’s most heavily attended venues to temporarily close to visitors.


Crowd crushes are relatively common in India during religious festivals, as large crowds, sometimes in the millions, gather in confined areas with few safety or crowd control measures. In January of 2025, at least 30 people were killed as tens of thousands of Hindus rushed to bathe in a sacred river during the Maha Kumbh festival, the world’s largest religious gathering.

 

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