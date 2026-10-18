Sri Lanka suffers nationwide electricity blackout

Sri Lanka suffers nationwide electricity blackout

COLOMBO
Sri Lanka suffers nationwide electricity blackout

AFP Photo

Sri Lanka suffered a nationwide electricity blackout on Oct. 17 after the national grid tripped, possibly because solar power generation exceeded consumption, officials said.

The country was without grid power for more than two hours. State-run Electricity Distribution Lanka (EDL) said suspected excess solar power had caused the breakdown.

said authorities hoped to restore supplies "stage by stage."

"We request rooftop solar system owners to disconnect their systems until further instructions in order to support the restoration efforts," Energy Minister Anura Karunathilaka said in a brief statement.

The entire grid shut down in February 2025, when solar power generation exceeded consumption on a bright, sunny Sunday. It took more than six hours to restore supplies.

Sri Lanka has an installed solar power capacity of just over 3,000 megawatts, while daytime demand ranges from 2,000 to 2,500 megawatts.

Tax concessions have encouraged consumers to switch to solar and sell their surplus electricity to the grid, creating imbalances that the utility provider is struggling to manage.

The government aims to increase solar power generation capacity to nearly 4,400 megawatts within three years, a 388 percent increase from 2024.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fenerbahçe aims for win against Slavia Prague

Fenerbahçe aims for win against Slavia Prague
LATEST NEWS

  1. From waste to wonder

    From waste to wonder

  2. Fenerbahçe aims for win against Slavia Prague

    Fenerbahçe aims for win against Slavia Prague

  3. Number of AI startups in Türkiye rises above 500

    Number of AI startups in Türkiye rises above 500

  4. Automakers warn against excluding Türkiye from ‘Made in EU’ plan

    Automakers warn against excluding Türkiye from ‘Made in EU’ plan

  5. Syria names chairman of sovereign wealth fund

    Syria names chairman of sovereign wealth fund
Recommended
Number of AI startups in Türkiye rises above 500

Number of AI startups in Türkiye rises above 500
Automakers warn against excluding Türkiye from ‘Made in EU’ plan

Automakers warn against excluding Türkiye from ‘Made in EU’ plan
Syria names chairman of sovereign wealth fund

Syria names chairman of sovereign wealth fund
China’s economy grows 4.5 percent, beating expectations

China’s economy grows 4.5 percent, beating expectations
Anthropic commits 5 percent of its stock to a new ‘public benefit’ fund

Anthropic commits 5 percent of its stock to a new ‘public benefit’ fund
Parliament to debate fund repayment bill this week

Parliament to debate fund repayment bill this week
Turkish carpet exports top $2 billion in first nine months of 2026

Turkish carpet exports top $2 billion in first nine months of 2026
WORLD UN survey shows rising fears of major war

UN survey shows rising fears of major war

Some 76 percent of respondents in a United Nations survey expected the effects of a large-scale war to be felt by a significant share of humanity within seven years.

ECONOMY Number of AI startups in Türkiye rises above 500

Number of AI startups in Türkiye rises above 500

The number of artificial intelligence startups tracked by the TRAI Startup Map exceeded 500 for the first time after the latest update by the Türkiye Artificial Intelligence Initiative (TRAI), highlighting the continued growth of the country’s AI ecosystem.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for win against Slavia Prague

Fenerbahçe aims for win against Slavia Prague

Fenerbahçe will look to secure its first victory of the UEFA Champions League campaign on Oct. 20 when it hosts Slavia Prague at Chobani Stadium.
﻿