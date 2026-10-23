South Korea proposes holding border talks with North

South Korea proposes holding border talks with North

SEOUL
South Korea proposes holding border talks with North

South Korean soldiers patrol along a military fence on the south side of the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) dividing the two Koreas, as seen from a South Korean observatory in the border city of Paju on October 20, 2026. (AFP File Photo)

South Korea proposed on Oct. 23 military talks with North Korea to "mutually confirm the precise location" of their border and discuss restoring communication channels, after an explosion in the DMZ further strained relations.

Tensions between the two Koreas have soared since the South last month blamed the blast inside the heavily fortified Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) separating the countries on landmines laid by the North, an accusation it has fiercely rejected.

The South Korean defence ministry "formally proposes holding military talks with North Korea to mutually confirm the precise location of the land Military Demarcation Line (MDL) and discuss ways to restore military communication lines and prevent accidental clashes in border areas," Kim Hong-cheol, deputy defence minister for policy, told reporters on Oct. 23.

The proposal comes days after Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korea's leader, announced that Pyongyang had moved new troop units into "firing position" along the border.

Seoul's defence ministry said on Oct. 23 it was difficult to predict "what further incidents could occur if this situation is allowed to continue unaddressed."

The ministry said that "three-way talks involving the United Nations Command would also be possible."

"Specific dates and locations could be discussed through Panmunjom," said Kim, referencing the symbolic truce village where troops from both Koreas stand face-to-face.

He added they hoped for "a positive response from North Korea."

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