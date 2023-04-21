South Africa braces for dark winter as energy crisis bites

South Africa braces for dark winter as energy crisis bites

JOHANNESBURG
South Africa braces for dark winter as energy crisis bites

South Africa, the continent’s most industrialized country, is in the grip of an energy crisis that critics say is much deeper
than the authorities openly acknowledge.

The periodic electricity blackouts are expected to reach a critical stage as winter arrives in the Southern Hemisphere and sends energy demand soaring, experts warn.

Over the past 15 years, South Africa’s electricity crisis has been deepening, with power shortages blamed on
insufficient investments in the country’s ageing coal-fired power plants.
The crisis has worsened over the past 12 months, with the country spared the debilitating rolling blackouts, known as load shedding, only on Christmas Day, New Year’s Day and a handful of other occasions.
To manage the shortfalls, the state-owned power company Eskom imposes daily scheduled rationing to cope with the production shortfalls.

But more recently the power cuts have lengthened, and many people are forced to
endure blackouts of up to 12 hours a day.
Under pressure to end the power cuts, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared in February a National State of
Disaster, a legal move introduced to prioritize efforts to address the problem.

He also appointed an electricity minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, with the sole task of ending the blackouts.
But Ramokgopa, a civil engineer and former mayor of Pretoria, has run into a series of obstacles, analysts say.
Not least, the state of disaster was revoked after about two months, even though electricity supply has yet to improve.
In recent days power supplies have plummeted to levels even below the output officially communicated by the government, analysts say, denouncing an attempt by authorities to assuage public fury.
“They are containing public anger and frustration,” said energy expert Adil Nchabeleng.
The South African winter, which runs from June to August, can get cold, with temperatures plunging below zero degrees Celsius in some areas.

Ramokgopa has already warned people to brace for a dark and cold winter.
The treasury, meanwhile, has said the debt-saddled Eskom cannot borrow more funds for the next three years and needs to find the resources for badly needed repairs and refurbishments on its own.
“I’ll be brutally honest. It’s going to be an exceptionally difficult winter,” Ramokgopa told journalists in Pretoria last week.
The energy situation is so dire that experts warn the country could be on the brink of a widespread collapse of its electricity grid.
“Winter is going to be disastrous this year if nothing drastic is done now to return back to operation the current units that are out,” Nchabeleng told AFP.

“We are sitting in a catastrophe right now,” he said, adding that the grid risked being stretched “to the point of its collapse.”
Eskom, which provides the bulk of South Arica’s electricity, can guarantee supplies of 27,000 megawatts, the new electricity minister has said.
But summer demand peaked at 32,000 MW, and in winter it can soar to 37,000 MW, raising the prospect of dire cold for millions of people.
The outages continue to hold back economic activity, with economists warning that growth could contract significantly, possibly plunging the country into recession.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects that real GDP growth will drop to just 0.1 percent for 2023, mainly impacted by the power cuts, from 2 percent last year.

TÜRKIYE Black sea gas historic milestone to energy independence: Erdoğan

Black sea gas historic milestone to energy independence: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Black sea gas historic milestone to energy independence: Erdoğan

    Black sea gas historic milestone to energy independence: Erdoğan

  2. Airport cargo worth millions stolen from Toronto's airport

    Airport cargo worth millions stolen from Toronto's airport

  3. China foreign minister steps up threats against Taiwan

    China foreign minister steps up threats against Taiwan

  4. Heavy gunfire in Sudan as Eid ceasefire calls ignored

    Heavy gunfire in Sudan as Eid ceasefire calls ignored

  5. Bolshoi pulls Nureyev ballet citing ban on LGBT ‘propaganda’

    Bolshoi pulls Nureyev ballet citing ban on LGBT ‘propaganda’
Recommended
Snapchat seeks path to profit without losing its way

Snapchat seeks path to profit without losing its way
US imposes $300 mln penalty on Seagate over Huawei shipments

US imposes $300 mln penalty on Seagate over Huawei shipments
Tesla profits fall on vehicle price cuts

Tesla profits fall on vehicle price cuts
US Supreme Court overturns lower court ruling on Halkbank

US Supreme Court overturns lower court ruling on Halkbank
Int’l funds will be at your doorstep on May 15: Minister

Int’l funds will be at your doorstep on May 15: Minister
European car sales shift higher in March: data

European car sales shift higher in March: data
WORLD Airport cargo worth millions stolen from Torontos airport

Airport cargo worth millions stolen from Toronto's airport

A cargo container with gold and other items worth over $20 million Canadian (US$14.8 million) was stolen from Toronto’s Pearson International airport, authorities said Thursday.

ECONOMY South Africa braces for dark winter as energy crisis bites

South Africa braces for dark winter as energy crisis bites

South Africa, the continent’s most industrialized country, is in the grip of an energy crisis that critics say is much deeper than the authorities openly acknowledge.
SPORTS Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller

Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller

De’Aaron Fox scored 38 points and Malik Monk added 32 off the bench in leading the Sacramento Kings to a 126-123 victory over Golden State for their first NBA playoff triumph in 17 years.