Son of Suu Kyi says had first call in five years

Son of Suu Kyi says had first call in five years

YANGON
Son of Suu Kyi says had first call in five years

This video grab shows Kim Aris displaying an old family photo of his mother, Myanmar’s ousted and detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi during an interview with The Associated Press in London, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. (AP File Photo)

The son of Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi said he spoke to the detained former democratic leader for the first time in more than five years on Oct. 22.

“Today, I was finally able to speak with my mother, Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, after more than five years.

Hearing her voice again means more than words can express,” Kim Aris said in a post on Facebook.

Suu Kyi is under house arrest in the capital, Naypyidaw, according to Myanmar authorities, where she has been sequestered since being unseated in a 2021 military coup.

It was not immediately clear how Aris spoke to his mother, who won the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize for efforts to bring democracy to Myanmar.

However, he posted images accompanying his Facebook post which appeared to show him standing outside the Myanmar embassy in London.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Dutch ensemble Calefax to perform two shows at Istanbul concert hall

Dutch ensemble Calefax to perform two shows at Istanbul concert hall
LATEST NEWS

  1. Dutch ensemble Calefax to perform two shows at Istanbul concert hall

    Dutch ensemble Calefax to perform two shows at Istanbul concert hall

  2. Erdoğan meets Carney as Türkiye, Canada seek closer ties

    Erdoğan meets Carney as Türkiye, Canada seek closer ties

  3. US, Israel develop plans for renewed strikes on Iran: Report

    US, Israel develop plans for renewed strikes on Iran: Report

  4. Damascus refers Assad’s files to Interpol

    Damascus refers Assad’s files to Interpol

  5. Turkish Cypriot leader sets rotating presidency as condition for UN talks

    Turkish Cypriot leader sets rotating presidency as condition for UN talks
Recommended
US, Israel develop plans for renewed strikes on Iran: Report

US, Israel develop plans for renewed strikes on Iran: Report
Damascus refers Assad’s files to Interpol

Damascus refers Assad’s files to Interpol
Sanctions-hit ICC wins top EU rights prize

Sanctions-hit ICC wins top EU rights prize
Fires fueled by El Nino leave 12 dead in Peru

Fires fueled by El Nino leave 12 dead in Peru
Seoul sees no signs of new North Korean weapons on border

Seoul sees no signs of new North Korean weapons on border
Kiev: Russian strikes show no change in Kremlin position

Kiev: Russian strikes show no change in Kremlin position
WORLD US, Israel develop plans for renewed strikes on Iran: Report

US, Israel develop plans for renewed strikes on Iran: Report

The U.S. and Israeli militaries have developed plans for renewed strikes against Iran after the U.S. midterm elections, with preparations advancing for a potential short but intensive campaign, The New York Times reported on Oct. 21.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s Central Bank cuts policy rate by 100bps to 36 percent

Türkiye’s Central Bank cuts policy rate by 100bps to 36 percent

As widely expected, Türkiye’s Central Bank has reduced its policy rate, the one-week repo auction rate, from 37 percent to 36 percent.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Trabzon on European stage

Beşiktaş, Trabzon on European stage

Turkish football heavyweights Beşiktaş and Trabzonspor quickly shift their focus to European continental competition on Oct. 22, just three days after going head-to-head in a high-stakes domestic clash.
﻿