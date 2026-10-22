Son of Suu Kyi says had first call in five years

YANGON

This video grab shows Kim Aris displaying an old family photo of his mother, Myanmar’s ousted and detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi during an interview with The Associated Press in London, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. (AP File Photo)

The son of Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi said he spoke to the detained former democratic leader for the first time in more than five years on Oct. 22.

“Today, I was finally able to speak with my mother, Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, after more than five years.

Hearing her voice again means more than words can express,” Kim Aris said in a post on Facebook.

Suu Kyi is under house arrest in the capital, Naypyidaw, according to Myanmar authorities, where she has been sequestered since being unseated in a 2021 military coup.

It was not immediately clear how Aris spoke to his mother, who won the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize for efforts to bring democracy to Myanmar.

However, he posted images accompanying his Facebook post which appeared to show him standing outside the Myanmar embassy in London.