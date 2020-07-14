Several injured as Russo-Turkish patrol in Syria hits IED

MOSCOW- Agence France-Presse

Three Russian soldiers were injured on July 14 in Syria’s volatile Idlib province when a joint military patrol hit an improvised explosive device, the Russian defense ministry said.

The device blew up at 8:50 local time (0550 GMT) as their convoy patrolled the M4 highway in the southern part of a de-escalation zone, a statement said.

A Russian and a Turkish armored vehicle were damaged, with three Russians "lightly injured," it said.

Russia and Turkey launched the patrols along the M4 in March following a ceasefire agreement aimed at stopping heavy fighting in and around Idlib, the last major bastion of anti-government forces in Syria’s civil war.

Russia backs Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the conflict and Turkey backs the opposition, but the two countries have agreed on several deals to reduce hostilities.



