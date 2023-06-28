Services inflation rises 3 percent in May

Services inflation rises 3 percent in May

ANKARA
Services inflation rises 3 percent in May

The services producer price index (S-PPI) has increased by 2.99 percent in May from the previous month with the monthly increase in the index easing from 3.9 percent in April, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.

The index rose by 28.6 percent from the end of 2022, while the year-on-year increase slowed from 71.8 percent in April to 65.47 percent in May.

The sub-index for transportation and storage services grew 1.05 percent last month, for an annualized increase of 47.6 percent.

Accommodation and food services costs soared 7.9 percent month-on-month in May, and they rose by 86.5 percent compared with the same month of 2022.

Information and communication services rose 1.2 percent month-and month and 72.5 percent year-on-year.

The index for the real estate services advanced 4.2 percent from April, which bought the annual increase to 64.9 percent.

The annual increases in eight sectors were below the increase in the headline S-PPI while in 19 sectors was above it, TÜİK said.

Consumer prices remained almost flat in May compared with April, inching up 0.04 percent thanks to a temporary offer of free gas to households.

The annual inflation rate, consequently, slowed from 43.7 percent in April to 39.59 percent in May, dropping below 40 percent in May for the first time in 17 months.

TÜİK will release the new inflation data for June on July 5.

Economy,

TÜRKIYE Turkish, US officials discuss regional issues

Turkish, US officials discuss regional issues
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, US officials discuss regional issues

    Turkish, US officials discuss regional issues

  2. Observation satellite captures inaugural image

    Observation satellite captures inaugural image

  3. Sweden must prevent PKK activities, says Erdoğan

    Sweden must prevent PKK activities, says Erdoğan

  4. Türkiye celebrating Eid al-Adha holiday

    Türkiye celebrating Eid al-Adha holiday

  5. UN Security Council urges restraint amid West Bank violence

    UN Security Council urges restraint amid West Bank violence
Recommended
Germany, France and Italy agree raw materials cooperation

Germany, France and Italy agree raw materials cooperation
China calls Wests economic de-risking false proposition

China calls West's economic de-risking 'false proposition'
Istanbul welcomes more than 6 mln foreign tourists

Istanbul welcomes more than 6 mln foreign tourists
Annual increase in rent prices slows in May: Survey

Annual increase in rent prices slows in May: Survey
UAE delegation visits Ankara to discuss investments

UAE delegation visits Ankara to discuss investments
Wheat production estimate for 2023 revised upwards

Wheat production estimate for 2023 revised upwards
WORLD UN Security Council urges restraint amid West Bank violence

UN Security Council urges restraint amid West Bank violence

The UN Security Council on Tuesday expressed sadness over the recent deaths of civilians in violence in the occupied West Bank and urged all parties to "refrain from unilateral actions that further inflame tensions."

ECONOMY Germany, France and Italy agree raw materials cooperation

Germany, France and Italy agree raw materials cooperation

Germany, France and Italy have said they would cooperate more closely on the procurement of raw materials as Europe seeks to reduce its reliance on imports from countries such as China.
SPORTS Turkish taekwondo athletes win gold in EG 2023

Turkish taekwondo athletes win gold in EG 2023

Turkish taekwondo athletes Nafia Kuş and Sude Yaren Uzunçavdar seized gold medals at the third European Games held in Poland.