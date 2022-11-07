Serbian gang leader captured in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Serbian gang leader Zeljko Bojanic, sought by Interpol with a red notice, has been detained in Istanbul.

The drug lord code-named Boris was caught in Sarıyer district on suspicion of murdering a Serbian national, Rosto Mijonovik.

The Istanbul Organized Crime Branch Office started work on the suspicion that the body may have been buried in the garden of his house.

No trace of the victim could be found during the work that continued throughout the day. However, the search efforts are to continue on Nov. 7 to trace the murder.

The drug lord was determined to have entered the country with a fake passport under the name Andelew Belchew Jordan.

On Europol’s list of 45 most wanted criminals in Europe, Bojanic is believed to have been involved in a drugs smuggling operation with an Austrian national known as KT between September 2014 and June 2015 in Slovenia, Brazil and Austria.

According to Europol, members of the gang met up in Zagreb on Sept. 7, 2014, and agreed to buy a yacht to enable them to smuggle cocaine into Europe.

Another Serbian drug gang leader, Jovan Vukotic, was killed in an armed attack in Istanbul on Sept. 8.

He was arrested in Türkiye in 2018 and extradited to Serbia, where the court sentenced him to 15 months in prison for using a forged Macedonian passport.

In February 2020, he was extradited to Montenegro, where he was charged with the attempted murder of another gang’s members. However, in July, the higher court in Podgorica dropped the charges and he was released.

Local media claimed that Vukotic entered Türkiye with a false identity.