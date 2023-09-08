Self-driving car revolution is coming, but slowly

Self-driving car revolution is coming, but slowly

MUNICH
Self-driving car revolution is coming, but slowly

In Munich, where this week's IAA motor show is taking place, an interactive street survey elicits an overwhelming "yes" when asking passers-by if they would take a self-driving taxi from the station to the Oktoberfest beer festival.

But while the number of colored balls placed in the "yes" column shows no shortage of enthusiasm, experts say the long-promised future of autonomous cars remains some way off.

"Five years ago, we thought that by 2025 we would have significant autonomy in many vehicles, which is not the case," said Christophe Aufrere, chief technical officer of car-parts maker Forvia.

Pandemic-related disruptions to the car industry, a shift towards investing in electrification and the sheer complexity of the technology have all contributed to keeping the autonomous-driving revolution stuck in the slow lane.

Now, "we're more inclined to say it will happen by 2030," Aufrere told AFP.

Ahead of the pack, German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has received international approval for its "level three" autonomous driving system in accordance with United Nations standards.

The hands-free level three allows for autonomous driving in certain conditions such as heavy traffic or motorway speeds up to 60 kilometres per hour.

The driver can take their eyes off the road but must be ready to intervene if needed.

The system is available as an option on the flagship Mercedes S-Class, which has a six-figure price tag.

Honda won a world-first approval to sell level three autonomous cars in Japan in 2021.

But the vast majority of today's commercially available cars come equipped with "level two" partial automation at best.

That includes Tesla's well-known "autopilot" and offers features such as adaptive cruise control or automated parking - while the driver remains alert at all times.

But the driverless "robotaxis" teased by the Munich survey remain a futuristic dream in most cities, with Europe lagging behind the U.S. and China in trialling such services in the real world.

These "level four" vehicles, like the robot cabs from Waymo or Cruise used in San Francisco, can operate without human intervention within designated areas.

The uneven deployment in Europe wasn't down to regulations or technological challenges but rather a matter of funding that was harder to come by on the continent, according to Christophe Perillat, CEO of French automotive supplier Valeo.

Nevertheless, "autonomous vehicles are making progress year after year," Perillat said at the IAA.

Professor Lutz Eckstein from RWTH Aachen University agreed, saying "significant advances" were on the horizon.

So-called level 2+ systems that also monitor the driver's attentiveness and fatigue are expected to become more widespread, he said, predicting that the number of level three systems on the market would also increase.

"By the end of the decade, we want to achieve the ability to drive on the motorway at speeds of 130 kilometres per hour," a Mercedes spokesperson told AFP.

Economy, driverless car,

TÜRKIYE Crypto boss sentenced to over 11,000 years

Crypto boss sentenced to over 11,000 years
LATEST NEWS

  1. Crypto boss sentenced to over 11,000 years

    Crypto boss sentenced to over 11,000 years

  2. North Korea launches new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'

    North Korea launches new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'

  3. Hong Kong flooded by heaviest rainfall in 140 years

    Hong Kong flooded by heaviest rainfall in 140 years

  4. Ex-Trump trade advisor Navarro guilty of contempt of Congress

    Ex-Trump trade advisor Navarro guilty of contempt of Congress

  5. Erdoğan to attend G-20 summit in India

    Erdoğan to attend G-20 summit in India
Recommended
Turkish Airlines’ orders for A350-900 reach 40 aircraft

Turkish Airlines’ orders for A350-900 reach 40 aircraft
Business circles welcome new medium-term program

Business circles welcome new medium-term program
Turkish companies ready to process Russian grain: Association

Turkish companies ready to process Russian grain: Association
Power distribution firms boost their investments

Power distribution firms boost their investments
China exports, imports fall again in August

China exports, imports fall again in August 
Erdoğan fully supports economic program: Şimşek

Erdoğan fully supports economic program: Şimşek
WORLD North Korea launches new tactical nuclear attack submarine

North Korea launches new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'

North Korea has launched its first "tactical nuclear attack submarine" as part of its effort to strengthen its naval force, state media said Friday.

ECONOMY Turkish Airlines’ orders for A350-900 reach 40 aircraft

Turkish Airlines’ orders for A350-900 reach 40 aircraft

Türkiye’s national flag carrier, Turkish Airlines, has announced a new order for 10 additional A350-900 aircraft, taking its total for the type to 40, plane maker Airbus has announced.

SPORTS European victory boosts interest in volleyball lessons

European victory boosts interest in volleyball lessons

According to data from a prominent service providing platform, the Turkish Women's Volleyball Team's successes on the world stage has raised interest in volleyball nationally, particularly among young girls, and increased the demand for volleyball lessons by 180 percent.