Saudi minister meets UAE president in Abu Dhabi

Saudi minister meets UAE president in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI
Saudi minister meets UAE president in Abu Dhabi

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan holds high-level talks with Saudi Arabia’s Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman.

Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman met United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 18 to discuss regional developments.

In a post on X, the Saudi minister said “we affirmed the depth of the fraternal and historical relations between our two brotherly countries” and also discussed “developments in the regional situation and ways to enhance cooperation and joint Gulf action.”

Khalid bin Salman said he also met UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The meeting discussed the importance of continued coordination “on issues of mutual concern and ways to support efforts aimed at consolidating regional and international security and stability,” he added.

UAE’s official news agency WAM said the two sides “exchanged views on regional developments with the aim of contributing to strengthening security and stability and achieving lasting peace in the region.”

The meetings come as tensions in the Middle East continue due to the Iran war and resumed fighting in Yemen, where the Houthi rebels have targeted Saudi energy and aviation sites, including airports.

Saudi Arabia has led an Arab coalition against the Houthis since 2015. The took control of the Yemeni capital Sanaa and other regions in 2014.

The UAE, which officially withdrew from Yemen in 2020, had announced an end to its remaining military presence in December 2025.

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