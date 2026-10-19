Saudi-Houthi disruption spreads

Saudi-Houthi disruption spreads

RIYADH
Saudi-Houthi disruption spreads

This file photo shows the Kingdom Centre tower in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Jan. 14, 2023. (AFP Photo)

The Saudi-led coalition and Iran-backed Houthis traded strikes on Oct. 18 as fighting raged in the intensifying conflict that has disturbed life for residents of the kingdom’s capital Riyadh and war-wracked Yemen.

Disruption in the world’s top crude oil exporter has continued to spread as the Houthis keep up their strikes, with Riyadh’s landmark Kingdom Centre skyscraper ordering “mandatory” remote working until further notice for office tenants on Oct. 18.

No reason was given for the order, but it follows a security alert and two drone interceptions around the capital on top of waves of Houthi attacks on Saudi targets in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, the Saudi-led coalition backing the internationally recognised government has launched repeated air raids on Houthi-controlled regions of Yemen.

An alleged Saudi airstrike in northern Yemen’s Saada governorate on Oct. 18 killed at least nine people and wounded 16 others, the Houthis’ Saba news agency reported.

The coalition, meanwhile, said two pilots were killed when their helicopter crashed in Najran near the Yemen border, while the Houthis said they “downed an Apache helicopter belonging to the Saudi enemy” in the same area.

Saudi Arabia,

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