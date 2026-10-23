Saudi attacks lift oil as inflation fears weigh on gold

Saudi attacks lift oil as inflation fears weigh on gold

LONDON
Saudi attacks lift oil as inflation fears weigh on gold

Oil traded near $114 a barrel on Oct. 23 as attacks on Saudi Arabia raised concerns over energy supplies, while gold headed for its steepest weekly decline since June.

Brent crude futures rose about 0.7 percent to $113.93 in morning trading. The global benchmark had gained 4 percent on Oct. 22 to settle at $113.17, its highest close since May.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude ended that session 2.4 percent higher at $99.47.

The gains followed further attacks by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis on Saudi energy and transport facilities.

Washington ordered nonessential U.S. government employees and their families to leave Saudi Arabia because of deteriorating security conditions.

Saudi Aramco also instructed employees to leave its headquarters in Dhahran and work remotely, Reuters reported on Oct. 22, citing people familiar with the decision.

Reports of preparations for possible renewed U.S. strikes on Iran added to concerns over supplies from the region.

PVM Oil analyst Tamas Varga said attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and Saudi oil infrastructure were outweighing signs of recovering Middle Eastern crude exports.

Gold, meanwhile, remained under pressure as higher energy costs fueled inflation concerns and expectations that U.S. interest rates would stay elevated.

Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $4,016.27 an ounce in early trading after touching its lowest level since July 20.

The metal was down about 3.5 percent for the week, putting it on course for its largest weekly loss since June.

Higher interest rates weigh on gold by increasing the appeal of assets that pay interest, while bullion provides no yield.

Investors are now looking to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s Oct. 27–28 meeting and next week’s personal consumption expenditures inflation data for further guidance on monetary policy.

Prices,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan opens five new museums at Topkapı Palace

Erdoğan opens five new museums at Topkapı Palace
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan opens five new museums at Topkapı Palace

    Erdoğan opens five new museums at Topkapı Palace

  2. Türkiye targets $450 billion in exports by 2029

    Türkiye targets $450 billion in exports by 2029

  3. US memo warns of Iranian plots against officials abroad

    US memo warns of Iranian plots against officials abroad

  4. Erdoğan urges Security Council reform on UN anniversary

    Erdoğan urges Security Council reform on UN anniversary

  5. Ankara calls on Athens to respect Turkish minority’s religious rights

    Ankara calls on Athens to respect Turkish minority’s religious rights
Recommended
Türkiye targets $450 billion in exports by 2029

Türkiye targets $450 billion in exports by 2029
Şimşek credits reforms for fiscal transparency gains

Şimşek credits reforms for fiscal transparency gains
Turkish car market holds sixth place despite sales decline

Turkish car market holds sixth place despite sales decline
IMF cites gains in Türkiye’s fiscal transparency

IMF cites gains in Türkiye’s fiscal transparency
Lower inflation helps Turkish banks withstand shocks: S&P

Lower inflation helps Turkish banks withstand shocks: S&P
IEA chief expects energy crisis to persist into 2027

IEA chief expects energy crisis to persist into 2027
Türk Eximbank, Canada’s EDC sign cooperation MoU

Türk Eximbank, Canada’s EDC sign cooperation MoU
WORLD US memo warns of Iranian plots against officials abroad

US memo warns of Iranian plots against officials abroad

U.S. intelligence has warned that Iranian plots to kill Americans in the Middle East and elsewhere have reached an advanced stage, according to a memo obtained by Axios.
ECONOMY Türkiye targets $450 billion in exports by 2029

Türkiye targets $450 billion in exports by 2029

Türkiye aims to increase its goods and services exports to $450 billion by 2029, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on Oct. 24.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Trabzon on European stage

Beşiktaş, Trabzon on European stage

Turkish football heavyweights Beşiktaş and Trabzonspor quickly shift their focus to European continental competition on Oct. 22, just three days after going head-to-head in a high-stakes domestic clash.
﻿