Sanctions-hit ICC wins top EU rights prize

Sanctions-hit ICC wins top EU rights prize

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Sanctions-hit ICC wins top EU rights prize

A general view of the exterior of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, March 12, 2025. (AP File Photo)

Facing U.S. sanctions, the International Criminal Court was on Oct. 22 awarded the European Union’s top rights prize, in a show of support that risks upsetting President Donald Trump.

“The European Union is built on respect for multilateralism and international institutions, and this prize recognizes the important work of the court in upholding international law and justice,” said European Parliament chief Roberta Metsola in announcing the award.

The ICC thanked the European Parliament for giving it the Sakharov Prize “at a time when the Court and its officials face unprecedented challenges.”

“Against this backdrop, the Sakharov Prize carries particular significance, reaffirming the importance of independent judicial institutions and of those who work to uphold international law,” ICC President Tomoko Akane said.

This month, the United States announced sanctions against the ICC aimed at crippling the day-to-day operations of the court, which tries individuals for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

Trump’s administration has vowed to dismantle the court “brick by brick,” furious that judges have issued an arrest warrant for Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for alleged crimes in Gaza.

The win comes after ex-ICC judge Navi Pillay, who also served as U.N. rights chief, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize this month, a choice Trump slammed as “disgraceful,” arguing the award should have gone to him.

The EU has already thrown its support behind the ICC in the face of the U.S. sanctions, which will come into force in six months, and has said it is “ready to take any necessary measures” to make sure the court can keep working.

Set up in 1988 and named after Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov, the EU prize is bestowed annually on individuals or organisations to recognise their fight for human rights or democracy.

The ICC was among three finalists this year, alongside Tanzania opposition leader Tundu Lissu and twin sisters Taraneh and Romina Rahimi, representing those prosecuted by the Iranian government.

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