Russian warplane crashes near apartment building, killing 13

Russian warplane crashes near apartment building, killing 13

MOSCOW
Russian warplane crashes near apartment building, killing 13

A Russian warplane crashed Monday into a residential area in a Russian city on the Sea of Azov after suffering engine failure, leaving at least 13 people dead, three of whom died when they jumped from upper floors of a nine-story apartment building to escape a massive blaze.

A Su-34 bomber came down in the port city of Yeysk after one of its engines caught fire during takeoff for a training mission, the Russian Defense Ministry said. It said both crew members bailed out safely, but the plane crashed into a residential area, causing a fire as tons of fuel exploded on impact.

After hours of combing through the charred debris of the building, authorities said 13 residents, including three children, were found dead. Another 19 were hospitalized with injuries.

Vice governor of the region, Anna Menkova, said three of the four victims died when they jumped from the upper floors of the building in a desperate attempt to escape the flames, according to the RIA-Novosti news agency.

The authorities reserved emergency rooms at local hospitals and scrambled medical aircraft. Over 500 residents were evacuated and provided with temporary accommodations.

The Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed about the crash and dispatched the ministers of health and emergencies along with the local governor to the site. Yeysk, a city of 90,000, is home to a big Russian air base.

Surveillance cam videos posted on Russian messaging app channels showed a plane exploding in a giant fireball. Other videos showed an apartment building engulfed by flames and loud bangs from the apparent detonation of the warplane’s weapons.

The Su-34 is a supersonic twin-engine bomber equipped with sophisticated sensors and weapons that has been a key strike component of the Russian air force. The aircraft has seen wide use during the war in Syria and the fighting in Ukraine.

Monday’s accident marked the 10th reported non-combat crash of a Russian warplane since Moscow sent its troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. Military experts have noted that as the number of Russian military flights increased sharply during the fighting, so did the crashes.


TÜRKIYE Gov’t to ‘provide financial aid’ to families of blast victims

Gov’t to ‘provide financial aid’ to families of blast victims
MOST POPULAR

  1. Traces of ancient Turks found in Gobi Desert

    Traces of ancient Turks found in Gobi Desert

  2. Online exams increase grades: Research

    Online exams increase grades: Research

  3. Parents cut back on other items for school expenses

    Parents cut back on other items for school expenses

  4. Iran prison fire toll doubles as protest tensions surge

    Iran prison fire toll doubles as protest tensions surge

  5. Francis Bacon triptych fetches 24.3 mn pounds at London sale

    Francis Bacon triptych fetches 24.3 mn pounds at London sale
Recommended
Iran prison fire toll doubles as protest tensions surge

Iran prison fire toll doubles as protest tensions surge
UK leader in peril after Treasury chief axes ‘Trussonomics’

UK leader in peril after Treasury chief axes ‘Trussonomics’
Missiles, exploding drones again hit Ukraine’s power, water

Missiles, exploding drones again hit Ukraine’s power, water
Brazil’s da Silva, Bolsonaro clash in 1st one-on-one debate

Brazil’s da Silva, Bolsonaro clash in 1st one-on-one debate
China’s Xi calls for military growth as party congress opens

China’s Xi calls for military growth as party congress opens
Iran prison fire death toll rises to 8 inmates killed

Iran prison fire death toll rises to 8 inmates killed
WORLD Iran prison fire toll doubles as protest tensions surge

Iran prison fire toll doubles as protest tensions surge

Eight inmates died in a fire that raged in Iran’s Evin prison, the judiciary said Monday, doubling the official toll from a blaze that has further stoked tensions one month into protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini.

ECONOMY Budget posts 79 billion Turkish Liras deficit

Budget posts 79 billion Turkish Liras deficit

The central government budget posted a deficit of 79 billion Turkish Liras ($4.2 billion) in September, the Treasury and Finance Ministry has said.
SPORTS Olympic champ Mete Gazoz nabs bronze medal in world cup

Olympic champ Mete Gazoz nabs bronze medal in world cup

Olympic gold medalist recurve archer Mete Gazoz has won the bronze medal in the 2022 World Cup Final held in Mexico’s Tlaxcala.