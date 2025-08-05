Russian strikes kill one, wound many in Ukraine's east

KIEV

Russian strikes hit a railway station in eastern Ukraine, killing a mechanic and wounding four workers, the national rail company said Tuesday.

"Russian terrorists inflicted a massive strike on the railway infrastructure of Lozova," Ukrainian Railways said in a Telegram post.

"A duty mechanic of one of the units was killed, four more railway workers were wounded. All the wounded are receiving necessary medical care."

Several trains have been rerouted, it added.

Lozova's mayor said several people were wounded, including two children, and residential quarters damaged.

"Lozova has survived the most massive attack since the beginning of the war," mayor Sergiy Zelensky said in a Facebook post.

Two people were also wounded in a separate Russian drone attack on Zaporizhzhia, the region's military administration said.

Ukraine's air force meanwhile said air defense units had downed 29 Iranian-made Shahed drones overnight in the north and east of the country.

It comes as a deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump for Russia to take steps to ending the Ukraine war or face unspecified new sanctions looms.

Three rounds of peace talks in Istanbul have failed to make headway on a possible ceasefire, with the two sides appearing as far apart as ever.

Trump confirmed that his envoy Steve Witkoff will visit Russia this week, where he is expected to meet President Vladimir Putin.

The visit comes after Trump said that two nuclear submarines he deployed following an online row with former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev were now "in the region".