Rönesans teams up with Nordex for 189 MW wind project

ISTANBUL
Rönesans Enerji has announced it has taken another key step towards achieving Türkiye’s renewable energy goals with a milestone investment into three wind turbine projects with the Nordex Group.

This project will mark Rönesans Enerji’s first renewable investment after TotalEnergies acquired a 50 percent stake in Rönesans Enerji last month.

Through Heitkamp Industrial Solutions GmbH, a German-based construction subsidiary of Rönesans Holding, Nordex will install landmark wind turbines in Türkiye, the company said in a statement.

“With a total installed capacity of 189 MW across three Turkish provinces [Sivas, Malatya and Çorum], approximately 380,000 households will see their electricity consumption met, with around 370,000 tons of CO2 emissions prevented annually.”

Expected to be operational by the end of 2024, a significant portion of the turbine equipment, including tower, blade and generator production, will be sourced and produced locally in Türkiye, the statement added.

“The three projects will all be supplied with N163/6.X turbines mounted on 113-meter steel towers, with a rotor diameter of 163 meters. These turbines have the highest capacity commercially available in Türkiye, with a capacity of 7 MW,” it detailed.

Rönesans Enerji currently has a total installed capacity of 166 MW with its six hydroelectric power plant projects, said Emre Hatem, the vice president of the board of directors of the company.

“We aim to continue growing with a 100 percent renewable energy portfolio and aspire to become one of Türkiye's top three green energy companies.”

The Turkish Energy Ministry has announced the objective to add 18 GW of onshore and offshore wind power capacity by 2035, reaching 30 GW in total.

