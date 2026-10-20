Romanian parliament approves pro-EU gov't after months of deadlock

BUCHAREST

The Romanian parliament on Oct. 20 approved a government proposed by pro-European prime minister-designate Luca Niculescu, the fourth candidate to attempt to secure a majority since the previous coalition collapsed in May.

Niculescu, a 55-year-old diplomat backed by three pro-EU parties, received 280 votes, more than the 233 needed.