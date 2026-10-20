Romanian parliament approves pro-EU gov't after months of deadlock

Romanian parliament approves pro-EU gov't after months of deadlock

BUCHAREST
Romanian parliament approves pro-EU govt after months of deadlock

The Romanian parliament on Oct. 20 approved a government proposed by pro-European prime minister-designate Luca Niculescu, the fourth candidate to attempt to secure a majority since the previous coalition collapsed in May.

Niculescu, a 55-year-old diplomat backed by three pro-EU parties, received 280 votes, more than the 233 needed.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fidan hails Libya maritime vote as diplomatic success

Fidan hails Libya maritime vote as diplomatic success
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fidan hails Libya maritime vote as diplomatic success

    Fidan hails Libya maritime vote as diplomatic success

  2. Sudan border market strike toll rises to 153

    Sudan border market strike toll rises to 153

  3. Another MP shift reshapes parliament

    Another MP shift reshapes parliament

  4. Erhürman rejects Greek Cypriot proposal on Varosha

    Erhürman rejects Greek Cypriot proposal on Varosha

  5. Bolu mayor sentenced to over 7 years in prison

    Bolu mayor sentenced to over 7 years in prison
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