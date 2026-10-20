Romanian parliament approves pro-EU gov't after months of deadlock

The Romanian parliament on Oct. 20 approved a government proposed by pro-European prime minister-designate Luca Niculescu, the fourth candidate to attempt to secure a majority since the previous coalition collapsed in May.
Niculescu, a 55-year-old diplomat backed by three pro-EU parties, received 280 votes, more than the 233 needed.
The seasonally adjusted Capacity Utilization Rate (CUR) in the manufacturing industry rose by 0.2 percentage points from the previous month to 74.3 percent in October, according to data released by the Central Bank on Oct. 21.