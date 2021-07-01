Retrenchment circular limits usage of official cars, phones

  • July 01 2021 09:32:00

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has issued a detailed circular to cut red tape and reduce expenditures.

According to the retrenchment circular, all real estate developments, constructions, purchases and leasing by public institutions will be halted immediately.

Official car usage will be limited and the total number of official vehicles will be reduced 20 percent by the end of 2023.

Official mobile phones will only be granted to senior officials such as the vice president, ministers, high court presidents, governors and mayors.

In all public buildings, energy efficiency plans will be prepared to cut natural gas and electricity bills.

Personal use of miles earned through purchases as part of customer loyalty programs by public institutions will not be allowed. Those miles and other rewards will be added to public accounts.

Meanwhile, the validity period of the asset repatriation law has been extended for six months, according to a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette on June 30.

Under the program, all cash, gold, securities and other assets abroad can be brought to Turkey without facing any tax inspection.

