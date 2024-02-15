Retail sales growth slows, data show

Retail sales growth slows, data show

ANKARA
Retail sales growth slows, data show

The volume of retail sales grew 11.4 percent in December compared to the same month of last year, slowing from the 12.6 percent year-on-year increase recorded in November, according to the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

Sales of food, drinks, and tobacco rose 8.7 percent, while non-food products climbed 16.9 percent. Fuel sales were down 5.1 percent compared to December 2022.

Electronic goods and furniture sales exhibited an annual increase of 7.6 percent, while the year-on-year increase in textile and apparel was 5.3 percent.

Orders by mail and online sales leaped 37 percent.

The pace of monthly growth in retail sales accelerated, the data showed.

The volume of retail sales increased 1.7 percent in December, up from the 0.4 percent rise in the previous month.

Turnover in the retail sector soared 80 percent in the month from a year earlier.

Separate data from TÜİK also showed that the combined turnover of the industry, construction, trade and services sectors rose by 69 percent year-on-year in December.

In industry, the increase was 59.4 percent, while the construction sector saw an 85 percent rise in turnover in the final month of last year.

In the trade and services sectors, turnover increased by 72.4 percent and 66.1 percent, respectively.

The combined turnover of those four sectors climbed 6.6 percent in December from November, according to TÜİK data.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ukraine reinforces extremely critical frontline town

Ukraine reinforces 'extremely critical' frontline town
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukraine reinforces 'extremely critical' frontline town

    Ukraine reinforces 'extremely critical' frontline town

  2. Bangkok says work from home as pollution blankets city

    Bangkok says work from home as pollution blankets city

  3. Spotlight on grave neglect at landslide-hit Erzincan mine

    Spotlight on grave neglect at landslide-hit Erzincan mine

  4. Cargo ship sinks in Marmara Sea with 6 crew members

    Cargo ship sinks in Marmara Sea with 6 crew members

  5. Latest regulations may increase appetite for loans: Akbank CEO

    Latest regulations may increase appetite for loans: Akbank CEO
Recommended
Latest regulations may increase appetite for loans: Akbank CEO

Latest regulations may increase appetite for loans: Akbank CEO
Türkiye’s hotel sector continues to grow: Report

Türkiye’s hotel sector continues to grow: Report
Argentinas inflation soars above 250 percent

Argentina's inflation soars above 250 percent
Japan slips to the worlds fourth-largest economy

Japan slips to the world's fourth-largest economy
AI giants to unveil pact to fight political deepfakes

AI giants to unveil pact to fight political deepfakes
Large Saudi business delegation to visit Türkiye

Large Saudi business delegation to visit Türkiye
WORLD Ukraine reinforces extremely critical frontline town

Ukraine reinforces 'extremely critical' frontline town

Ukraine has rushed soldiers to the embattled eastern town of Avdiivka, surrounded on three sides by Russian forces, where the military said the situation was "extremely critical".
ECONOMY Latest regulations may increase appetite for loans: Akbank CEO

Latest regulations may increase appetite for loans: Akbank CEO

Changes to regulations introduced earlier in February may increase banks’ appetite for extending loans, says Kaan Gür, CEO of Akbank, one of Türkiye’s largest private banks.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿