Reporting competition violations to be rewarded

Reporting competition violations to be rewarded

ANKARA
Reporting competition violations to be rewarded

The Competition Authority’s strategic plan for the next five years highlights that detecting large anticompetitive cartels and monopolies has become increasingly challenging due to technological advancements.

"The advantages offered to companies by technological developments in terms of concealing evidence cause some difficulties in obtaining evidence in examinations, research and investigations of anticompetitive activities," the plan noted.

New ways, especially technological solutions, should be found to uncover cartels and incentive practices such as increased economic analysis of the market, changes to increase applications to the leniency program and financial rewards for real people who report cartels can be implemented, it suggested.

According to the plan, artificial intelligence applications and software can be used to detect competition violations in a timely manner, and in this way, practices that may distort competition in markets can be detected through algorithms.

"An economic structure in which economic and financial power is concentrated in the hands of a small number of individuals and companies and dominated by monopolies and cartels is undoubtedly the most important obstacle to social welfare,” Competition Authority head Birol Küle said.

“For this reason, we carry out our activities always aware of the heavy but precious responsibility that our basic mission imposes on us to develop and protect an economic structure in which there are companies that compete, invest in human resources, productivity and technology, in which entrepreneurial freedom is protected and in which our citizens benefit from price and quality competition,” he added.

“It is on the basis of this fundamental mission that we have drawn up our five-year strategic plan, our roadmap, which sets out the basic framework for our activities.”

monopoly,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures

MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures
LATEST NEWS

  1. MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures

    MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures

  2. Erdoğan: Education reforms aim for 'Century of Türkiye'

    Erdoğan: Education reforms aim for 'Century of Türkiye'

  3. Project to uncover hidden stories of Gallipoli campaign

    Project to uncover hidden stories of Gallipoli campaign

  4. CHP convention kicks off with bylaw discussions

    CHP convention kicks off with bylaw discussions

  5. Turkish-made Hürjet aircraft performs at Egypt airshow

    Turkish-made Hürjet aircraft performs at Egypt airshow
Recommended
EU orders checks on Airbus A350 after Cathay engine fire

EU orders checks on Airbus A350 after Cathay engine fire
Telegram CEO Durov blasts France’s ‘misguided approach’

Telegram CEO Durov blasts France’s ‘misguided approach’
Türkiye seeks to boost trade ties with Brazil: Minister Bolat

Türkiye seeks to boost trade ties with Brazil: Minister Bolat
Golf bookings up in tourism hotspot Antalya

Golf bookings up in tourism hotspot Antalya
UK universities say visa curbs hitting them in the pocket

UK universities say visa curbs hitting them in the pocket
US steps up export controls on advanced tech goods

US steps up export controls on advanced tech goods
App helps Mexican tortilla makers join digital economy

App helps Mexican tortilla makers join digital economy
WORLD Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on 80 pct of peace deal: Aliyev

Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on 80 pct of peace deal: Aliyev

Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev announced that Baku and Yerevan have reached consensus on approximately 80 percent of the draft peace agreement in the ongoing negotiations.

ECONOMY EU orders checks on Airbus A350 after Cathay engine fire

EU orders checks on Airbus A350 after Cathay engine fire

The European Union's aviation safety agency (EASA) has said it will require the inspection of at least some of the Airbus A350s in operation after an engine fire on a Cathay Pacific aircraft.

SPORTS Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Brighton has added Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu to its summer rebuild from Fenerbahçe.
﻿