Putin boasts Russia nuclear arsenal better than in US

MOSCOW
President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Russia's nuclear triad — its three-pronged arsenal of weapons launched from land, sea and air — was "much more" advanced than that of the United States.

The Kremlin has touted its nuclear prowess throughout the two-year offensive in Ukraine, warning Western countries last month there was a "real" risk of nuclear catastrophe if they escalated the conflict.

"Our triad, the nuclear triad, it is more modern than any other triad. Only we and the Americans actually have such triads. And we have advanced much more here," Putin said in an interview on state TV.

The West has accused Russia of reckless nuclear rhetoric since it launched its assault on Ukraine in February 2022.

Moscow is thought to possess over 5,000 nuclear warheads, the largest stockpile in the world.

In the same interview, Putin said Western countries sending their troops to Ukraine would not change the situation on the battlefield.

"If we talk about official military contingents of foreign countries, I am sure it will not change the situation on the battlefield. That is the most important thing. Just as supplying arms does not change anything," Putin said.

His comments come after French leader Emmanuel Macron last month declined to rule out putting boots on the ground, a significant shift in rhetoric as Ukraine struggles on the battlefield.

While Macron since has doubled down on his remarks, several of Ukraine's allies including Washington have distanced themselves from the idea, which stunned many in Europe.

Ukraine has ceded ground to Russian forces in recent months as it faces a myriad of shortages, from artillery to air defences, in part because a $60 billion aid package remains held up in the U.S. Congress.

'Ukraine upping attacks to interfere with election'

Putin also said that Ukraine was upping its attacks on Russian territory in order to interfere with upcoming presidential elections.

Russia has this week faced some of the most significant attacks on its territory since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine more than two years ago.

Several oil refineries have been hit in waves of drone attacks and on Tuesday groups of pro-Kiev. volunteer fighters made up of Russians who oppose the Kremlin said they had broken into the border regions of Kursk and Belgorod in a brazen attack that was eventually suppressed.

Asked about the attacks in the interview excerpts of which were published on Wednesday, Putin said:

"It's simple. This is all happening against the backdrop of failures on the frontline. They did not achieve any of the goals that they set for themselves last year".

"I have no doubt that the main goal is, if not to disrupt the presidential elections in Russia then to somehow interfere with the normal process," the Ria-Novosti news agency and Rossia 1 television quoted him as saying.

Russia is due to hold presidential elections on March 15-17, with Putin, who has ruled the country since the turn of the century, set to secure another six-year term.

