Private sector’s external debt $161 bln

ANKARA
The Turkish private sector’s total outstanding loans received from abroad declined by $7.8 billion from the end of 2021 to $160.9 billion as of September, the Central Bank has said.

Long-term loans were down by $7.8 billion to $153.5 billion as of September, while short-term loans -excluding trade credits - increased by $39 million to $7.5 billion.

“Banks’ loan liabilities decreased by $3.6 billion, whereas bond liabilities amounted to $16.4 billion, decreasing by $3.6 billion from the end of 2021. In the same period, non-bank financial institutions’ loan liabilities decreased by $581 million and bond liabilities stood at $1.8 billion, decreasing by $11 million,” the bank said.

Non-financial institutions’ loan liabilities recorded an increase of $540 million from the end of 2021, while bond liabilities increased by $188 million to $10.3 billion, increasing by $188 million as of September.

Banks’ short-term loan liabilities amounted to $4.8 billion, increasing by $16 million, whereas non-financial institutions’ loan liabilities rose by $408 million to $1.3 billion.

“Of the total long-term loans in the amount of $153.5 billion, 66.1 percent consists of the U.S. dollar, 30.5 percent consists of euro, 1.6 percent consists of Turkish Lira and 1.8 percent consists of other currencies and of the total short-term loans, 41.3 percent consists of dollars, 39.1 percent consists of euro, 16.9 percent consists of lira and 2.7 percent consist of other currencies,” the Central Bank said.

Based on a remaining maturity basis, the private sector’s total outstanding loans received from abroad point out to principal repayments in the amount of $42.1 billion for the next 12 months, it added.

