Prabowo takes office as Indonesian president

JAKARTA
Former general Prabowo Subianto was sworn on Sunday as president of Indonesia, seeking a more prominent position on the global stage for the world's fourth most populous nation.

The 73-year-old fiery nationalist, accused of rights abuses during his time in the military, took the oath at parliament to officially succeed outgoing leader Joko Widodo.

"We will lead the Indonesian government... by prioritizing the interests of all Indonesian people, including those who did not vote for us," he said, pledging to tackle corruption and protect democracy.

Prabowo has committed himself to Indonesia's non-aligned foreign policy, but has signaled that he will be bolder on the world stage.

He made China his first foreign visit after his election eight months ago, before embarking on trips to a dozen other countries including Russia and Australia, where he signed a key security deal.

He inherits Southeast Asia's largest economy and the world's largest nickel reserves, taking lead of a country of 280 million where about half are below the age of 30.

Prabowo won by a first-round landslide in the February vote, helped by the support of running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the 37-year-old son of Widodo.

After his swearing-in, the former defense minister, dressed in traditional attire, addressed lawmakers who chanted his name.

"We want to be the good neighbor," he said.

"We don't want to disturb other countries, but we will not let any countries disturb us."

