Police operations recover ancient Zeus head, stolen ‘Peace Bell’

Police operations recover ancient Zeus head, stolen ‘Peace Bell’

İZMİR
Police operations recover ancient Zeus head, stolen ‘Peace Bell’

DHA Photo

Turkish police have seized a 2,000-year-old marble head of Zeus and recovered a stolen Japanese Peace Bell during separate operations in the western province of İzmir and the northwestern province of Yalova.

In İzmir, police teams specializing in anti-smuggling and intelligence operations raided an address in the Konak district. They seized the marble sculpture head, which is believed to date from the Roman period, and detained three suspects in connection with the incident.

In a separate case in Yalova, police recovered the 37-year-old Japanese Peace Bell that symbolizes the friendship and sister-city ties between the city and Japan’s Tonami city.

The 87-kilogram bell was stolen from a park on Sept. 14. Police identified the suspects by examining footage from the city’s surveillance camera system.

According to the investigation, three suspects used metal-cutting shears to remove the bell’s handle before loading it onto a three-wheeled electric bicycle and fleeing the scene. The bell was sold to a scrap dealer for 26,000 Turkish Liras (about $525) roughly a week after the theft.

Two suspects were arrested on Oct. 19 and subsequently jailed pending further proceedings, while efforts to apprehend the third suspect continue, the Yalova Governor’s Office said. Three scrap dealers who purchased the bell also face legal proceedings on suspicion of buying or accepting stolen property.

The recovered bell has been handed over to the Yalova Municipality’s Parks and Gardens Directorate for public display.

Operation,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan opens five new museums at Topkapı Palace

Erdoğan opens five new museums at Topkapı Palace
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan opens five new museums at Topkapı Palace

    Erdoğan opens five new museums at Topkapı Palace

  2. Türkiye targets $450 billion in exports by 2029

    Türkiye targets $450 billion in exports by 2029

  3. US memo warns of Iranian plots against officials abroad

    US memo warns of Iranian plots against officials abroad

  4. Erdoğan urges Security Council reform on UN anniversary

    Erdoğan urges Security Council reform on UN anniversary

  5. Ankara calls on Athens to respect Turkish minority’s religious rights

    Ankara calls on Athens to respect Turkish minority’s religious rights
Recommended
Erdoğan opens five new museums at Topkapı Palace

Erdoğan opens five new museums at Topkapı Palace
Erdoğan urges Security Council reform on UN anniversary

Erdoğan urges Security Council reform on UN anniversary
Ankara calls on Athens to respect Turkish minority’s religious rights

Ankara calls on Athens to respect Turkish minority’s religious rights
Türkiye’s brain drain rate reaches highest level since 2015: Data

Türkiye’s brain drain rate reaches highest level since 2015: Data
Istanbul sees seasonal rise in respiratory infections

Istanbul sees seasonal rise in respiratory infections
Aegean castle awaits UNESCO World Heritage listing

Aegean castle awaits UNESCO World Heritage listing
Quake survivors train kindergartners in eastern Türkiye

Quake survivors train kindergartners in eastern Türkiye
WORLD US memo warns of Iranian plots against officials abroad

US memo warns of Iranian plots against officials abroad

U.S. intelligence has warned that Iranian plots to kill Americans in the Middle East and elsewhere have reached an advanced stage, according to a memo obtained by Axios.
ECONOMY Türkiye targets $450 billion in exports by 2029

Türkiye targets $450 billion in exports by 2029

Türkiye aims to increase its goods and services exports to $450 billion by 2029, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on Oct. 24.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Trabzon on European stage

Beşiktaş, Trabzon on European stage

Turkish football heavyweights Beşiktaş and Trabzonspor quickly shift their focus to European continental competition on Oct. 22, just three days after going head-to-head in a high-stakes domestic clash.
﻿