On the shape of recovery

GÜVEN SAK
  • May 09 2020
By GÜVEN SAK

On the shape of recovery

COVID-19 requires true leadership. Winston Churchill’s words come to mind: “Sometimes doing your best is not good enough. You must do what is required.” In the uncharted waters of the fight against coronavirus, that’s what we need to keep in mind.

We are now approaching the second stage of the fight, in which the public health dimensions of the crisis fade into the background, and the economic impact begins to hit us. Managing this second stage is where doing your best is not good enough. Measured projections and succinct planning are required, together with a more inclusive and local communication policy. The challenge is monumental.

As Turkey enters the second stage, it is preparing to open shopping malls and barbershops next week. I would expect that this isn’t just about opening shops, but about convincing millions of people to become consumers again. “You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make him drink,” goes the saying. If you allow me an unflattering comparison, leadership is not just about controlling people physically, it is about putting them at ease. Without that kind of transparent and inclusive leadership, there is no V-shaped recovery, I’m afraid.

So, what would be the shape of economic recovery coming out of his COVID-19 pandemic? That’s the question everywhere. Reading the transcript of Bank of Canada governor Stephen Plosz’s remarks at Ivey Business School, in April 30, I was struck by how he compares the COVID-19 pandemic to a natural disaster, like an earthquake. He noted that economies usually recover rapidly after earthquakes, and data supports this claim, which is true. All this hinted at a V-shaped recovery. I disagree.

An earthquake, tsunami or any other natural disaster happens, and ends. The relief effort usually starts right after the event has finished taking place. There is usually no uncertainty about the event and how it happened, just the extent of the damage and the ability of relief efforts to save lives and property. The data shows that all that relief efforts with reconstruction lead to rapid recovery. Yet what we have here with COVID-19 is a process that has no sharp ending point and is unpredictable in nature. We can imagine that with things like a valid serology test to determine immunity, we could bring it under control. A vaccine could eventually bring about global immunity, but those prospects are far off and uncertain. For the time being, we have to find a way to live with COVID-19, which means social distancing in one form or another, which in turn means economic uncertainty.

So, what shape will this recovery be in? V is very optimistic, U a bit less so, and L very pessimistic. I suggest stepping out of the Latin alphabet. Have you seen the letter B in Arabic script? That’s what I expect the shape of the recovery process is going to be out of this muddy hole. An Arabic B is like a very elongated U at the bottom, mind you.

The only parameter to help us move from Arabic B to normal U is transparent, inclusive and effective leadership, and we are unlikely to see that anytime soon.

economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey, UK refute British media claims on Turkish medical supplies

    Turkey, UK refute British media claims on Turkish medical supplies

  2. Russia will have no access to Turkish S-400s: Official

    Russia will have no access to Turkish S-400s: Official

  3. Turkey working to lure foreign holidaymakers

    Turkey working to lure foreign holidaymakers

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,689 as recoveries exceed 86,000

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,689 as recoveries exceed 86,000

  5. Spike in Istanbul traffic worries health minister

    Spike in Istanbul traffic worries health minister
Recommended
Turkey and EU ties on 70th year of Europe Day

Turkey and EU ties on 70th year of Europe Day 
Global joblessness in highly educated workforce

Global joblessness in highly educated workforce

A day without them…

A day without them…
‘COVID-19 measures fully supported by public’: Poll

‘COVID-19 measures fully supported by public’: Poll
Who is responsible for the deepening crisis in Libya

Who is responsible for the deepening crisis in Libya?
Russia and Turkey’s charm offensive to the West

Russia and Turkey’s charm offensive to the West
WORLD UN chief says coronavirus has sparked tsunami of hate and xenophobia

UN chief says coronavirus has sparked 'tsunami of hate and xenophobia'

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on May 8 for an "all-out effort" to end the "tsunami of hate and xenophobia" sparked by the novel coronavirus pandemic, without naming specific countries.
ECONOMY Istanbul’s iconic Grand Bazaar set to reopen on June 1

Istanbul’s iconic Grand Bazaar set to reopen on June 1

Turkey's historic Grand Bazaar will reopen for shopping as of June 1, the chairman of the iconic tourist destination said on May 8. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe employee tests positive for COVID-19

Fenerbahçe employee tests positive for COVID-19 

An employee for Fenerbahce tested positive for the new coronavirus on May 7, forcing the Turkish Super Lig club to cancel training on May 8. 