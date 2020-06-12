Intelligent security

COVID-19 has shown us that in order to survive we need to adopt new standards. We need to do our best to minimize the risk getting and or spreading the infection while we keep working so that the world economy does not collapse.

Shopping malls, airfields, hospitals, parks and all the other public spaces have to get back to functioning so that people can earn money. I hope that one day as humans, we, would understand that we don’t need excessive consumption, but until then we need to maintain current economic conditions and we need security to do that.

When it comes to security though I am both afraid of no security and too much security in equal terms. So, I had to ask Securitas CTO Emre Erdal about their technology solutions.

He told me that with the COVID-19 crisis, the security solutions are shifting to more unmanned and autonomous solutions, but humans will always be needed.

He underlines that real-time prevention is achieved as video cameras, video analytics, monitoring centers and security officers work together as one. But even the most experienced operators cannot keep an eye on every screen, all the time. Cameras with custom-configured analytics study every frame to determine what events require attention. When an operator is alerted, real-time video enables swift verification for accurate action or dismissal if it is a false alarm. That equals quicker response times and less money wasted on unnecessary callouts.

Erdal also said they have enrolled a contactless car parking solution called TelPark.

Some more services that I got from their websites are as follows: Automatic detection of objects in a predefined area, crossing of a predefined line or illegally sneaking behind an authorized object passing through a checkpoint. The automatic detection of suspicious movement, grouping and loitering based on predefined settings. Automatic detection of abnormal flow interruptions or objects that have been left unattended.

Integration of a speaker system for operators to ward off potential intruders while alerting authorities. Pan Tilt Zoom cameras that automatically identify and track the cause of an alarm. Using GPS coordinates to track an object’s deviation from authorized route on premises. Analysis of customer patterns, behavior and people counting to aid in operational planning and marketing decisions. Automated access control by license plate recognition. Remote services such as opening/closing of premises, exit/entry identification, escorting personnel in critical situations, scheduled remote inspections of specific objects, fire systems or light conditions. Analytics-based forensic investigation of recorded video material, for example, evidence tracking or retrospective analysis of an incident. Technical monitoring of IP units triggers an alert when a camera or other piece of equipment is down.

I have not written all the services to promote the company. Many others provide similar services too. What I want to underline is that technology provides us with tools to get better and more hygienic security. No humans can match what advanced cameras and software are capable of, and they are only advancing more. All we need to do is to keep humans working while we apply better solutions in areas like security.