Turkey's women movement upcoming challenge

BARÇIN YİNANÇ
  • July 23 2020
By BARÇIN YİNANÇ

Turkey's women movement upcoming challenge

When the young pianist Büşka Kayıkçı qualified this week to be among the young musicians to perform during the Istanbul Jazz Festival, she received both praise and disapproval on social media. Her headscarf drew criticism both from seculars and the pious. Paradoxically, these two segments were unified in their incomprehension of a Muslim women performing a music style which is attributed to the (Christian) West. Had a pious, or conservative man been qualified, we would not have had this discussion, since we would not have known this person’s social or political leanings.

Muslim women have long been fighting one group of seculars whose restrictive approach to their outfits have forced the limits of freedom of conscience. Ever since the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) has been in power, Muslim women, especially those coming from the ruling party’s constituent base are waging a fight on a second front: Against those men and (sometimes women) in their conservative neighborhood.

According to Islam, music is forbidden, reacted one to the young artist. “Women cannot work where men work,” wrote another on social media. For the extremist men among the pious, women have categorically a second place in life, not just in daily life, but also even in performing religious duties.
For some time, a group of Muslim women has been complaining about the place they have been given to pray in the mosques, which are usually the farthest or darkest corners of the places of worship. Traditionally women are expected to pray at home, because they are expected to stay at home to be mothers and wives. But for those working, having a better place in the mosque becomes a pressing demand.

Next to pious women, other women who want to simply visit a mosque are also discriminated. They are asked to exit the mosque by security officials when prayers start.

In that respect, to what degree will the Hagia Sophia reopen to Muslim prayer in a women-friendly way remains to be seen. Will we see women participating in the Friday’s prayer on July 24, when the first prayer will take place since the conversion decision was taken two weeks ago?

The Friday prayer in Hagia Sophia as well as the debates over the Istanbul Convention, a key Council of Europe instrument for the fight on violence against women will remain high on this week’s agenda.

It is fair to say that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has succumbed to pressure from a small conservative segment on Hagia Sophia, since only a year ago he was on the record to object the reopening of the historic structure to Muslim prayers. No doubt, converging an important symbol of Christianity to a Muslim worship place and thereby reversing the decision of secularist Republicans into a museum highly pleases the president. His initial objections were more to do with pragmatic reasons and the conjuncture than pure conviction. His latest decision therefore was not one taken halfheartedly.

The same extremist group is also putting pressure to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention, arguing the document is against Turkey’s “family values.”

Those who are not specifically fond of opening Hagia Sophia to Muslim prayer both within secular and conservative camp did not think objecting to the decision was a war worth fighting for.

That would hardly be the case with Istanbul Convention, since the debates have revived especially after President Erdoğan instructed to look for ways to withdraw from the international treaty.

It would not take too much effort to convince the president to withdraw from the Convention in terms of its substance since despite the weakness in the arguments against the document, President Erdoğan tends to favor family values over the individual rights of women.

But women’s organizations are up in arms and they will stage a fierce struggle in favor of the convention, drawing support from different segments of society. Unfortunately, it took the atrocious murder of yet another woman, Pınar Gültekin, allegedly killed by her former boyfriend, for important institutions like the Turkish Industry and Business Association (TÜSİAD) to come only yesterday in defense of the Istanbul Convention. But, more importantly, a significant portion of conservative women are also in favor of the convention.

At the end of the day the outcome will be determined by two factors, the strength of women’s organizations and the calculations that will be done by President Erdoğan. The first will be a litmus test in terms of how women’s organizations will make their voice heard despite restrictions that have been brought to dissenting views.

In terms of the second, while the decision on Hagia Sophia is based on the assumption that it will bring votes rather than the opposite, the same equation might not be valid especially in terms of conservative women, who so far outnumbered conservative men in voting for President Erdoğan.

But even the calculations on Hagia Sophia may not work as calculated. Two decades of AK Party rule has created a conservative middle class, which is more interested in the solution of Turkey’s burning problems like the economy than symbolic cultural gestures.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara rejects assertions of Greece for NAVTEX area issued by Turkey: Foreign Ministry

    Ankara rejects assertions of Greece for NAVTEX area issued by Turkey: Foreign Ministry

  2. US Air Force officially buying Turkey's F-35s

    US Air Force officially buying Turkey's F-35s

  3. Turkey mourns grusome murder of young woman

    Turkey mourns grusome murder of young woman

  4. Brutal murder of young woman shocks country

    Brutal murder of young woman shocks country

  5. Turkey defies Egyptian move but takes measures in Libya

    Turkey defies Egyptian move but takes measures in Libya
Recommended
No second wave yet, but…

No second wave yet, but…
Turkey defies Egyptian move but takes measures in Libya

Turkey defies Egyptian move but takes measures in Libya

46th anniversary of a safe homeland

46th anniversary of a safe homeland
Beyond Bellini

Beyond Bellini
Whether they like us or not…

Whether they like us or not…
Looking back at July 15 on its fourth anniversary

Looking back at July 15 on its fourth anniversary
SPORTS ‘Hodgepodge’ Internationals out to spring Presidents Cup upset

‘Hodgepodge’ Internationals out to spring Presidents Cup upset

International team captain Nick Price believes his “hodgepodge” band have the talent, and the fire, needed to prevent the United States from winning a seventh straight Presidents Cup this week.

ECONOMY Turkey renews daily power consumption record on July 21

Turkey renews daily power consumption record on July 21

Turkey's daily electricity consumption hit a new record high with 934,482 megawatt-hours on Tuesday, according to official figures of Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEİAŞ) on July 22. 
ECONOMY Turkey to offer subsidies to cruise ships to prop up tourism

Turkey to offer subsidies to cruise ships to prop up tourism

Turkey will offer subsidies to A-group tourism operators of cruise ships bringing foreign tourists into the country in a bid to bolster visitor numbers which have fallen sharply due to a series of bomb attacks of 2016.