A sane voice from Athens

ARIANA FERENTINOU
  • March 12 2021
By ARIANA FERENTINOU

A sane voice from Athens

With the 62nd round of exploratory and consultation talks between Greece and Turkey set for March 16-17, the issue of whether we should expect any real steps for de-escalation of bilateral tension is back for public debate. Both countries have to deal with a heavy domestic political agenda that is unfolding against the background of a serious pandemic and an exhausted society that is scared both about their health and money in their pocket.

On both sides, there have been calls by representatives of various schools of thought who ask their political readers “not to give in” and to stand firm in their position. Both sides are claiming that they have been “wronged” by the other. Hence, the condition for any dialogue has been that the “other” has to step back. History weighs more than the present. An increase in military power and more arms procurement was shown as a necessity.

In the year 2020, people of both countries witnessed how dangerously close their countries came to a real confrontation. The presence of Turkish research and drilling ships accompanied by war vessels off Cyprus and the eastern Mediterranean and the presence of the Greek navy in full force opposite each other sent waves of fear to everyone.

Eventually, major players such as NATO and the European Union, plus behind-the-scene talks, managed to bring both sides to a more conciliatory state of mind. A major factor was the EU summit’s decision last December to condemn Turkey’s activities in the eastern Mediterranean and impose sanctions on individuals involved in Turkey’s drilling activities in the disputed areas. However, the decision did not seem to persuade Ankara to alter its stance on its maritime rights. In the meantime, the EU has been talking to Turkey for a “positive agenda” in its relations with the EU on which Ankara seems to have been spending a lot of its energy lately, wanting to show that they really want to “be a part of Europe.” The EU leaders are expected to review Turkey’s whole situation in their next Summit, which will occur at the end of March. So, the next round of Turkey-Greece talks will take place only days before the EU summit.

To speak the truth, neither side in the Turkey-Greece duo looks ready to change course. The whole issue seems to be in a deadlock. Before anything else, there is an obvious lack of trust between the parties, and no one wants to take the risk to appear as the party who would compromise.

So, what is the answer?

An answer was given by Dimitris Avramopoulos, who was the former mayor of Athens, former foreign minister and defense minister of Greece, former commissioner for refugees in the EU, and who has also been a long-time friend of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan since the time when Erdoğan was Istanbul’s mayor.

A Greek TV channel interviewed Avramopoulos on the upcoming talks in Athens. As an experienced diplomat, he believes a lot in personal relations in achieving political goals. But to build a relation, personal or diplomatic, “you have to be honest and straightforward,” he says. Like it happens in personal relations, in politics too, you have to “have an honest dialogue, and each one knows what his/her interlocutor thinks,” he said, reminding us that “an agreement is the result of an honest dialogue.”

Referring to the upcoming talks in Athens, he was somewhat optimistic. He thinks that the two delegations could arrive at certain conclusions through an open and honest dialogue. “These conclusions,” he says, “could be put forward to the respected governments and could form a basis for a dialogue. But this has to be done with trust, which is truth and straightforwardness.” However, he was cautious: “The question is, do both sides want to get over the crisis and launch a new era?”

Avramopoulos suggested that both sides should not get stuck in the past. The past is history, but the future should guide us, he said.

People want security, stability, peace, he concluded, while claiming that the presence of two powerful leaders in Greece and Turkey was good because they can find a solution between them.

Stressing the importance of personal relations, he resorted to history. “Since the Ataturk-Venizelos era, the political leaders of both countries have established personal communication corridors. The leaders of the countries should create a suitable climate. So, the atmosphere is essential. The meeting of Mitsotakis with Erdoğan in New York was excellent. There was even good chemistry between them,” Avramopoulos said while blaming “wrong statements” and poisonous media on both sides for provoking nationalism and populism.

“We can always find a way through because the alternative is confrontation,” he said, warning all of us.

Ariana Ferentinou,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Virus variants spreading fast in Turkey, says health minister

    Virus variants spreading fast in Turkey, says health minister

  2. Population of Turkey’s Black Sea province of Zonguldak dwindles

    Population of Turkey’s Black Sea province of Zonguldak dwindles

  3. Turkish presidential spokesman meets EU officials

    Turkish presidential spokesman meets EU officials

  4. Oktay rebuffs criticisms against presidential system

    Oktay rebuffs criticisms against presidential system

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 29,290 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,835,989

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 29,290 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,835,989
Recommended
Sovereign equality for Cyprus

Sovereign equality for Cyprus
Turkey still needs to learn a lot in pandemic fight

Turkey still needs to learn a lot in pandemic fight
What to expect from Geneva

What to expect from Geneva?
Masters of Mother Earth

Masters of Mother Earth
EU not wanted on the Cyprus table

EU not wanted on the Cyprus table
Turkish politics to get more active this month

Turkish politics to get more active this month
WORLD Japan falls silent to mark decade since tsunami disaster

Japan falls silent to mark decade since tsunami disaster

Japan fell silent on March 11 to mark 10 years since the worst natural disaster in the country’s living memory: a powerful earthquake, deadly tsunami and nuclear meltdown that traumatized a nation.
ECONOMY Xiaomi phones made in Turkey to go on sale in April: Minister

Xiaomi phones made in Turkey to go on sale in April: Minister

Phones made in Chinese electronics giant Xiaomi’s production unit in Turkey will be on the market starting next month, Turkey’s industry and technology minister said on March 11.
SPORTS Galatasaray part ways with Younes Belhanda

Galatasaray part ways with Younes Belhanda

Galatasaray announced on March 10 that it parted ways with Younes Belhanda.