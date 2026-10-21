‘Nutuk’ to reach global audiences in eight languages

ANKARA

The ‘Nutuk Collection Project’ was introduced by Culture and Tourism Minister Ersoy at a press conference.

Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has announced that special editions of modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s “Nutuk” have been prepared in English, German, French, Kazakh, Russian, Urdu, Persian and Turkmen.



The “Nutuk Collection Project” was introduced at the Atatürk Supreme Council for Culture, Language and History, organized by the Atatürk Research Center.



Speaking at the event, Ersoy said the new editions aim to convey to future generations the nation’s struggle for independence, the determination behind the founding of the Republic of Türkiye and the ideas of Atatürk.



The project also seeks to make the work accessible to a wider audience through different formats, including audio recordings, sign language content and Braille editions.



“Nutuk will now be available to the public not only in printed form but also through digital technologies. In this regard, we are launching the website www.nutuk.gov.tr, https://www.nutuk.gov.tr,” Ersoy said.



The platform allows users to read “Nutuk” in its original language, modern Turkish and English. Additional language options, including Turkmen, Kazakh, German, French, Persian, Urdu, Russian and Spanish, are planned for subsequent stages of the project.



The website also offers interactive features that connect text, audio and video content. Users can navigate between sections of the work, access historical place names through an interactive map and identify the sections in which specific locations are mentioned.



Ersoy said the platform would support research and examination by providing access to a range of materials, including historical events, academic publications, documents and photographs.



“One of the most meaningful aspects of this project is that it will bring ‘Nutuk’ to all segments of society in line with the principle of accessibility,” he said.



The project includes a three-volume Braille edition, sign language videos and audio versions, enabling people with visual and hearing impairments to access the work.



Ersoy added that the eight foreign-language editions, presented with new cover designs and in boxed sets, aim to preserve the work as a high-quality publication while expanding its international reach. He highlighted the Kazakh and Turkmen translations as particularly important for making “Nutuk” more accessible across the Turkic world.



The project is expected to continue developing throughout 2027. Planned initiatives include improvements to the digital platform, a mobile application, a metaverse exhibition and an editorial publication titled “Atatürk’s Nutuk in Its 100th Year.”



Ersoy also said that making the Spanish translation available in both print and digital formats would be an important part of the initiative.



“Nutuk” is a major historical account of Türkiye’s War of Independence and the establishment of the Republic. It documents the conditions in the country during the struggle for independence and the modernization efforts that followed, drawing on historical documents.



Atatürk delivered the speech between Oct. 15 and 20, 1927, over six days, for a total of 36 hours and 33 minutes. The work covers the period from his arrival in Samsun on May 19, 1919, through Oct. 20, 1927.



Atatürk Supreme Council for Culture, Language and History President and Ambassador Professor Dr. Derya Örs said the project would help bring the work to broader audiences through different languages and formats. She noted that the 100th anniversary of the reading of “Nutuk” would be marked in 2027.



Atatürk Research Center President Professor Ahmet Kılınç said the project was designed to bring the work into the digital age and increase its international accessibility.



Kılınç added that the period from Oct. 20, 2026, to Oct. 20, 2027, was planned to be observed as “Nutuk Year,” with conferences, exhibitions, a mobile application and a metaverse exhibition among the planned activities.