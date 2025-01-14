Norway set to host talks on Mideast two-state solution

OSLO
Dozens of countries will send delegates to Norway on Jan. 15 as part of a global alliance aiming to find a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Norway's Foreign Ministry has announced.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa, U.N.'s Palestinian refugee agency head Philippe Lazzarini and U.N. envoy to the Middle East Tor Wennesland are among those due to attend.

It will be the third meeting of the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, whose creation was announced in September 2024 on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

"While we must continue to work for an end to the war [in Gaza], we must also work for a lasting solution to the conflict that guarantees self-determination, security and justice for both the Palestinians and the Israelis," Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said in a statement.

"There is broad support for a two-state solution, but the international community must do more to make it a reality."

Representatives of more than 80 countries and organizations are expected to take part in the meeting, though no official Israeli delegation has been announced.

Israel was angered when several countries, including Norway, decided to recognize the Palestinian state.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone conservation with his Norwegian counterpart.

Fidan and Eide focused on the situation in Syria and efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza, Turkish sources said.

Fidan also held discussions with Slovenia's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon in the capital Ankara on Jan. 13.

During her two-day visit, Fajon is also scheduled to meet Trade Minister Ömer Bolat and attend the nineth Türkiye-Slovenia Joint Economic Commission session with Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak.

