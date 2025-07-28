North Korea says 'no reason' for talks with South

SEOUL
North Korea has no interest in pursuing dialogue with the South, leader Kim Jong Un's powerful sister said Monday, dismissing a new president in Seoul who has vowed to mend ties.

Since his election in June, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has broken with his predecessor's hawkish tone on the North and halted loudspeaker propaganda broadcasts along the border, begun in response to a barrage of trash-filled North Korean balloons.

North Korea has ended its own propaganda broadcasts, which had boomed strange and eerie noises into the South.

But such gestures do not mean Seoul should expect a thawing of icy ties, Kim Yo Jong said in an English dispatch carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency Monday.

"If the ROK... expected that it could reverse all the results it had made with a few sentimental words, nothing is more serious miscalculation than it," she said, referring to South Korea by its official name.

"We clarify once again the official stand that no matter what policy is adopted and whatever proposal is made in Seoul, we have no interest in it and there is neither the reason to meet nor the issue to be discussed with the ROK," she added.

"The DPRK-ROK relations have irreversibly gone beyond the time zone of the concept of homogeneous," she said, using the North's official acronym.

Seoul said Kim's statement, Pyongyang's first reaction to Lee's overture, "reaffirms the high level of mistrust between the two due to years of hostile policies."

"We take this as a sign that the North is closely monitoring the Lee administration's North Korea policy," Unification Ministry Spokesman Koo Byung-sam said at a press briefing.

There is no alternative to a two-state solution between Israelis and the Palestinians, France told a U.N. conference co-chaired with Saudi Arabia on July 28 that was boycotted by Israel and branded a stunt by Washington.  
As temperatures soar above seasonal norms, demand for air conditioners has surged across Türkiye, leaving last-minute buyers struggling to secure installation services.  
Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
