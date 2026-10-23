Nobel laureate Aziz Sancar’s home opens as a museum

MARDİN

The museum was established on one floor of the four-story stone mansion.

Nestled in the southeastern province of Mardin’s Savur district, the ancestral home of Nobel Prize winner Aziz Sancar has opened its doors as a museum celebrating his personal journey and remarkable scientific accomplishments.



The museum was established on one floor of the four-story stone mansion in the Sefa neighborhood, where Sancar spent his childhood and part of his early career as a physician. The building, which dates to before 1938, underwent restoration as part of a project led by the Culture and Tourism Ministry.



The 395-square-meter museum features three exhibition halls displaying photographs from Sancar’s life, medical instruments, diplomas, academic gowns, gifts, awards and documents related to his scientific research.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said the museum aimed to show that success lies not only in achievements but also in the time, patience, effort and determination required to reach them.



He said he hoped children and young people visiting the museum would learn about Sancar’s life and draw inspiration from his journey, discovering how far science, hard work and perseverance could take them.



Ersoy also highlighted the mansion’s architectural and historical value, saying its stone walls, courtyard and rooms reflected Savur’s traditional residential architecture and the region’s cultural heritage. He said the building would help preserve both Sancar’s personal history and the historical identity of the district.



The mansion’s basement and other floors are planned to be used as a reading room and science center under the Mardin Governor’s Office, expanding the site’s educational role beyond the museum.



Sancar thanked those who contributed to the project, describing the museum as both authentic and impressive and expressing hope that it would become an important center for science.



Recalling his years in the United States, where he pursued his scientific career, Sancar said he had felt a strong responsibility to represent Türkiye and demonstrate that the country could produce world-class scientists.



“I worked day and night, and I succeeded. But Türkiye always came first for me,” he said, adding that he had consistently highlighted the country’s contributions to world culture and civilization. Sancar said he hoped his Nobel Prize had helped promote Türkiye internationally and pledged to continue working on new projects to introduce both Türkiye and Savur to the world.



He also said he would speak with the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK) about supporting the planned science center so that children in the district could learn more about science.



Savur Mayor Engin Uğur Hamidi said the museum would serve as a source of inspiration for local children and young people, adding that the district was proud of Sancar’s achievements.

“Many more Aziz Sancars will turn to science, inspired by you through this museum,” Hamidi said.



Mardin Governor Tuncay Akkoyun also described the museum as a bridge between the past and the future, saying it would help young people take Sancar’s determination and success as an example.