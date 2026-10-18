Nighttime museum visits exceed 1.3 million

ISTANBUL

The number of visitors to museums and archaeological sites in Türkiye under the nighttime museum program reached 1,326,590, a 32 percent increase compared with the same period last year, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has announced.

The program allows visitors to explore the country’s historical and cultural heritage after sunset, offering a different perspective on museums and archaeological sites.

Announcing the figures on social media, Ersoy said the program had attracted growing interest, adding that the ministry would continue working to bring cultural heritage to wider audiences and transform museums and archaeological sites into living spaces.

“We are delighted to bring the unique beauty of our history and cultural heritage together with visitors in the enchanting atmosphere of the night,” Ersoy said.

The total number of visitors rose from 1,008,080 last year to 1,326,590 this year, according to the minister.

Ephesus Archaeological Site in İzmir ranked first, welcoming 501,811 visitors, up 36 percent from 368,731 last year.

Istanbul’s iconic Galata Tower came second with 277,557 visitors, an increase of 35 percent from 205,344 a year earlier.

Hierapolis Archaeological Site in Denizli, also known as Pamukkale, ranked third with 190,910 visitors.

The Bodrum Museum of Underwater Archaeology in Muğla followed with 62,071 visitors, ahead of Didim Archaeological Site in Aydın with 60,884 and Marmaris Museum in Muğla with 50,053.

Several other museums and archaeological sites also recorded substantial growth.

Visitor numbers at the Istanbul Archaeology Museums rose from 8,789 to 24,850, an increase of 183 percent.

At Didim Archaeological Site, the figure climbed from 27,846 to 60,884, representing a 119 percent increase.

Patara Archaeological Site in Antalya welcomed 28,021 visitors, up 98 percent from 14,141 last year.

At the Terrace Houses of Ephesus in İzmir, visitor numbers increased by 82 percent, from 10,718 to 19,541.

HH Nighttime visits extended at selected sites

The 2026 nighttime museum program ran from June 1 to Oct. 1 at 22 locations affiliated with the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums, comprising 11 museums and 11 archaeological sites.

Following public demand, the program was extended until Oct. 15 at Ephesus and Side, while nighttime visits at Göreme Archaeological Site in Nevşehir will continue until Oct. 31.

The program at Galata Tower in Istanbul will operate throughout the year.

The ministry aims to expand access to the country’s cultural heritage by extending visiting hours at museums and archaeological sites.