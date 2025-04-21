New weapons as Philippine, US forces launch 'Balikatan'

New weapons as Philippine, US forces launch 'Balikatan'

The Philippine and U.S. militaries Monday kicked off three weeks of joint exercises that will simulate a "full-scale battle scenario," as the two allies seek to deter to Beijing's ambitions in the disputed South China Sea.

Around 17,000 troops are expected to take part in the annual "Balikatan," or "shoulder to shoulder" drills, which for the first time will include an integrated air and missile defense simulation to be attended by President Ferdinand Marcos.

Sophisticated U.S. weapons including the "highly mobile" NMESIS anti-ship missile system will also be deployed, including near a crucial chokepoint in the waters separating the northern Philippines from self-ruled Taiwan.

"We will demonstrate not just our will to uphold our mutual defense treaty in existence since 1951 but our matchless capability to do so," U.S. Marine Corps Lieutenant General James Glynn said Monday at the Balikatan opening ceremony in Manila.

"Nothing builds bonds more quickly than shared adversity," he added, without specifying a common threat.

Philippines Major General Francisco Lorenzo added the exercises would reinforce the country's ability to address "contemporary security challenges."

While the bulk of visiting forces involved in Balikatan will be from the United States, countries including Australia and Japan are sending smaller contingents.

Last year's Balikatan featured tests of the U.S. Typhon mid-range missile system, which was left behind following the exercises.

The Philippine Army subsequently said it was planning to acquire the Typhon, sparking warnings from China of a regional "arms race."

On April 2, the United States said it had approved the possible sale of $5.58 billion in long-coveted F-16 fighter jets to the Philippines, though Manila said the deal was "still in the negotiation phase."

A week later, the Philippines took possession of the first of two corvette-class warships with "advanced weapons and radar systems" acquired in a deal with South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries.

