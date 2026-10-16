New home sales rise 4 percent in September

New home sales rise 4 percent in September

ANKARA
New home sales rise 4 percent in September

 

New house sales in Türkiye rose 3.9 percent year-on-year to 51,519 in September, according to official data released on Oct. 16.

New homes accounted for 36.2% of total housing transactions during the month, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed.

Overall house sales fell 9.3 percent from a year earlier to 142,390, as existing home sales dropped 15.3 percent to 90,871.

Adjusted for calendar effects, new house sales increased 3.8 percent annually. On a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, they rose 5.5 percent from August, while existing home sales remained unchanged.

Mortgaged house sales climbed 5.1 percent year-on-year to 23,397, accounting for 16.4 percent of total transactions.

Sales to foreign buyers increased 9.9 percent to 2,167, representing 1.5 percent of the total. Russian citizens purchased the most homes with 388, followed by Iraqis with 166 and Germans with 162.

In January-September, new house sales edged down 0.6 percent from the same period last year to 359,913, while total housing transactions declined 7.2 percent to 1.09 million.

In the first nine months of 2026, home sales to foreigners declined by 4.3 percent year-on-year to 15,308 units, according to TÜİK data.

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