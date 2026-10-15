New four-lane bridge opens between China, North Korea

New four-lane bridge opens between China, North Korea

DANDONG, China
New four-lane bridge opens between China, North Korea

A general view shows the new cross-border bridge linking China and North Korea in Dandong, Liaoning Province, on October 15, 2026. (AFP Photo)

A new four-lane road bridge linking China and North Korea finally opened on Oct. 15, 12 years late, enabling the Asian giant and its isolated nuclear-armed neighbor to step up cross-border trade substantially.


China is its neighbor’s largest trading partner and a vital diplomatic and political backer, although relations have not always been smooth with the ruling Kim dynasty.


Hundreds of people gathered on Oct. 15 in the northern Chinese border town of Dandong, taking selfies in front of the 3,026-meter New Yalu River vehicle bridge before it opened.


Trucks bearing the nations’ flags began moving in both directions late morning, some of the North Korean vehicles decorated with flowers.


Chinese Premier Li Qiang said that the bridge symbolized Beijing’s friendship with Pyongyang and that relations were “entering a new stage and opening a new chapter.”


“Thanks to the joint efforts of both sides, the successful opening of the bridge will not only strongly boost economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, but will also further facilitate people-to-people exchanges and tighten the bonds of affection between the two peoples,” Li said by video link at the opening ceremony, Xinhua reported.


The structure was completed in 2014 but its opening was delayed due to a lack of connecting roads and customs facilities on the North Korean side, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported.

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