New flotilla sails for Gaza as Israel begins activist deportation

ROME

Another flotilla on Oct. 3 set sail toward the Gaza Strip in an effort to challenge Israel’s maritime blockade, coinciding with the beginning of Israel’s deportation process for hundreds of Global Sumud Flotilla activists.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition reported that the vessel Conscience departed from Italy this week carrying approximately 100 participants, many of whom are said to be healthcare professionals and journalists.

According to live tracking data, the nine ships were positioned off the coast of Crete, a Greek island, on Oct. 3

Israeli media said that Israeli naval forces are expected to intercept the flotilla if it continues its course toward Gaza. Within the past 24 hours, Israeli authorities intercepted 42 vessels from the Global Sumud Flotilla, detaining roughly 470 activists.

The Global Sumud Flotilla set sail last month, ferrying politicians and activists including Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg towards Gaza.

The Israeli navy began intercepting the boats on Oct. 1 and an Israeli official said the following day that boats with over 400 people on board had been prevented from reaching the Gaza Strip.

Israel said it would deport the activists to Europe, adding that none of the vessels had breached its maritime blockade of the territory.

"Marinette, the last remaining boat of the Global Sumud Flotilla, was intercepted at 10:29 a.m. (07:29 GMT) local time, approximately 42.5 nautical miles from Gaza," the flotilla organizers said on Telegram.

The statement added that Israeli naval forces had "illegally intercepted all 42 of our vessels, each carrying humanitarian aid, volunteers and the determination to break Israel's illegal siege on Gaza.”

The interception of the final boat, which brings to an end this flotilla's mission, came hours after protesters around the world held rallies condemning Israel's actions.

About 15,000 people marched in Barcelona in Spain, where the flotilla began its voyage, chanting slogans including "Gaza, you are not alone,” "Boycott Israel" and "Freedom for Palestine.”

Hundreds also gathered outside the Irish parliament in Dublin, where Miriam McNally, whose daughter was sailing with the flotilla, said she was "worried sick.”

Protests also took place in Paris, Berlin, The Hague, Tunis, Brasilia and Buenos Aires, according to AFP correspondents.

Israel has branded some of the activists, including Thunberg, as antisemitic, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the navy's interception efforts.

"I commend the soldiers and commanders of the navy who carried out their mission on Yom Kippur in the most professional and efficient manner," he said in a statement Oct. 2.