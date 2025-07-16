Syria says agreement reached to halt military operations in Sweida

DAMASCUS

Syria said a new ceasefire reached on Wednesday in the Druze-majority city of Sweida will bring a complete halt to military operations and be overseen by government officials and local representatives.

A previous truce announced on Tuesday appeared to have little effect on the ground in the southern region, where days of violence have left more than 300 dead, according to a monitor.

According to the text of the agreement, published by the interior ministry, there will be a "total and immediate halt to all military operations", as well as the formation of a committee comprising representatives of the Syrian government and Druze spiritual leaders to supervise its implementation.

In a video carried by state television, Sheikh Youssef Jarboua, one of Syria's three main Druze spiritual leaders, read out the 10 points of the accord, which also includes "the full integration of the province" of Sweida into the Syrian state.

Until now, Druze areas have been controlled by fighters from the minority community.

After Islamist-led rebels toppled longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in December after 14 years of civil war, some Druze fighters said they were ready to integrate into the new security forces.

The text of the ceasefire indicates that no harm will come to civilians or their property, after witnesses and a monitor reported abuses in recent days including summary executions and looting on the part of government forces and their allies.

It also provides for "the release of detainees" and inquiries into the fate of the missing.

Another influential Druze chief, Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri, rejected the new agreement after it was announced.

"There cannot be an accord or negotiations with these armed groups that call themselves a government," he said in a statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, Hijri had appealed to US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "and all those who have influence in the world" to "save Sweida".

Hijri on Tuesday had urged fighters from the minority not to lay down their arms.

The clashes in the south began on Sunday between the Druze and Bedouin tribes, who have a long-running feud, sparking an intervention by government forces who deployed in Sweida city.

Witnesses reported that upon entering the city, the government forces joined with the Bedouin in attacking Druze fighters and civilians.