Mount Nemrut welcomes 30,000 visitors in month

ADIYAMAN

Mount Nemrut, one of the world’s most important historical and cultural heritage sites, was visited by nearly 30,000 visitors last month after authorities decided easing most COVID-19-related restrictions.

Towering 2,134 meters over Turkey’s southeastern province of Adıyaman, Mount Nemrut welcomed nearly 1,000 visitors every day in June, Adıyaman Museum Director Mehmet Alkan said.

Known for its stunning sunset and sunrise views, Mount Nemrut holds a place in the United Nation’s Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s (UNESCO) World Heritage List.

One of the highest peaks of the eastern Taurus mountain range in southeastern Anatolia, Mount Nemrut is believed to have been the site of a first century royal tomb.

The sanctuary at the top of Mount Nemrut was built by Antiochos I for himself as a funerary monument over 2,000 years ago.

The colossal heads of Apollo, Zeus, Hercules, and Antiochos I and several Greek and Persian gods also adorn the summit.

According to Alkan, thanks to the school holidays, the number of people visiting Mount Nemrut will increase even more in the coming days.

Alkan invited both local and foreign tourists to Adıyaman to see the beauty of Mount Nemrut.