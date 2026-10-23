Most November discount spending expected online

Şevval Aydoğan-ISTANBUL

Nearly 69 percent of planned consumer spending during this year’s November discounts is expected to take place through online channels, highlighting the dominance of e-commerce during the country’s biggest annual sales campaigns, according to PwC Türkiye’s 2026 Legendary Friday Survey.

Meanwhile, the share of consumers in Türkiye using AI assistants to research purchases rose to 20 percent in 2026 from 13 percent in 2025.

About 33 percent of consumers used AI to compare products, while 29 percent used it to check discounts and 27 percent relied on it to identify products that best matched their needs.

Some 28 percent of consumers said they would like to set a spending limit for AI to make purchases on their behalf, while 24 percent said retaining the final approval before a purchase is made was important to them.

According to PwC’s survey, the share of consumers planning to shop during the November discounts period rose to 94 percent in 2026 from 87 percent in 2025.

However, the proportion of consumers expecting to spend more in real terms than last year declined to 39 percent from 47 percent, while the share of those expecting to spend less increased to 20 percent from 13 percent.

Among the product categories consumers plan to purchase during the sales period, clothing ranked first at 47 percent, followed by electronics at 32 percent and home and living products at 26 percent.