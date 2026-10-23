Most November discount spending expected online

Most November discount spending expected online

Şevval Aydoğan-ISTANBUL
Most November discount spending expected online

Nearly 69 percent of planned consumer spending during this year’s November discounts is expected to take place through online channels, highlighting the dominance of e-commerce during the country’s biggest annual sales campaigns, according to PwC Türkiye’s 2026 Legendary Friday Survey.

 

Meanwhile, the share of consumers in Türkiye using AI assistants to research purchases rose to 20 percent in 2026 from 13 percent in 2025.

 

About 33 percent of consumers used AI to compare products, while 29 percent used it to check discounts and 27 percent relied on it to identify products that best matched their needs.

 

Some 28 percent of consumers said they would like to set a spending limit for AI to make purchases on their behalf, while 24 percent said retaining the final approval before a purchase is made was important to them.

 

According to PwC’s survey, the share of consumers planning to shop during the November discounts period rose to 94 percent in 2026 from 87 percent in 2025.

 

However, the proportion of consumers expecting to spend more in real terms than last year declined to 39 percent from 47 percent, while the share of those expecting to spend less increased to 20 percent from 13 percent.

 

Among the product categories consumers plan to purchase during the sales period, clothing ranked first at 47 percent, followed by electronics at 32 percent and home and living products at 26 percent.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan opens five new museums at Topkapı Palace

Erdoğan opens five new museums at Topkapı Palace
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan opens five new museums at Topkapı Palace

    Erdoğan opens five new museums at Topkapı Palace

  2. Türkiye targets $450 billion in exports by 2029

    Türkiye targets $450 billion in exports by 2029

  3. US memo warns of Iranian plots against officials abroad

    US memo warns of Iranian plots against officials abroad

  4. Erdoğan urges Security Council reform on UN anniversary

    Erdoğan urges Security Council reform on UN anniversary

  5. Ankara calls on Athens to respect Turkish minority’s religious rights

    Ankara calls on Athens to respect Turkish minority’s religious rights
Recommended
Türkiye targets $450 billion in exports by 2029

Türkiye targets $450 billion in exports by 2029
Şimşek credits reforms for fiscal transparency gains

Şimşek credits reforms for fiscal transparency gains
Turkish car market holds sixth place despite sales decline

Turkish car market holds sixth place despite sales decline
IMF cites gains in Türkiye’s fiscal transparency

IMF cites gains in Türkiye’s fiscal transparency
Lower inflation helps Turkish banks withstand shocks: S&P

Lower inflation helps Turkish banks withstand shocks: S&P
IEA chief expects energy crisis to persist into 2027

IEA chief expects energy crisis to persist into 2027
Türk Eximbank, Canada’s EDC sign cooperation MoU

Türk Eximbank, Canada’s EDC sign cooperation MoU
WORLD US memo warns of Iranian plots against officials abroad

US memo warns of Iranian plots against officials abroad

U.S. intelligence has warned that Iranian plots to kill Americans in the Middle East and elsewhere have reached an advanced stage, according to a memo obtained by Axios.
ECONOMY Türkiye targets $450 billion in exports by 2029

Türkiye targets $450 billion in exports by 2029

Türkiye aims to increase its goods and services exports to $450 billion by 2029, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on Oct. 24.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Trabzon on European stage

Beşiktaş, Trabzon on European stage

Turkish football heavyweights Beşiktaş and Trabzonspor quickly shift their focus to European continental competition on Oct. 22, just three days after going head-to-head in a high-stakes domestic clash.
﻿