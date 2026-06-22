Russia's aviation authorities briefly closed Moscow's four airports on Monday, after a flurry of drones were intercepted.
Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram that 59 drones heading towards the city had been destroyed.
Kyiv has sent drones into Russia in retaliation for Moscow bombing its cities, although Sobyanin did not specify that the drones were from Ukraine.
Authorities announced at 5:39 am (0239 GMT) that airports had reopened.
Turkish Football Federation (TFF) chief İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu defended the national team and head coach Vincenzo Montella on June 22 after Türkiye was eliminated from the 2026 World Cup following consecutive group-stage defeats.