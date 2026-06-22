Moscow airports briefly closed after nearly 60 drones destroyed: authorities

MOSCOW

Russia's aviation authorities briefly closed Moscow's four airports on Monday, after a flurry of drones were intercepted.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram that 59 drones heading towards the city had been destroyed.

Kyiv has sent drones into Russia in retaliation for Moscow bombing its cities, although Sobyanin did not specify that the drones were from Ukraine.

Authorities announced at 5:39 am (0239 GMT) that airports had reopened.