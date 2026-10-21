More suspects detained in fund probe

ISTANBUL

Turkish authorities detained at least 26 suspects as part of an investigation into alleged irregularities in capital market transactions, while five other suspects remain at large, according to the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation was launched following reports and complaints submitted by the Capital Markets Board (SPK) regarding trading activity linked to the shares of Işıklar Enerji ve Yapı Holding (IEYHO), Vişne Madencilik (VSNMD), Odine Solutions (ODINE), and Tera Finansal Yatırımlar Holding (TRHOL). Authorities previously issued detention warrants for 31 suspects.

Among those detained were executives and employees from a number of financial institutions and companies, including Alnus Yatırım Menkul Değerler, Atlas Portföy, Pardus Portföy Yönetimi, A1 Capital Portföy Yönetimi, Hedef Girişim Sermayesi Yatırım Ortaklığı, Tera Portföy and Altınbaş Holding. A branch manager from Pirnus Yapı Gayrimenkul and several bank portfolio employees were also detained.

Nusret Altınbaş, owner of Altınbaş Holding, was among the suspects subject to detention warrants under the investigation but has not been apprehended, while his brother, İnan Altınbaş, is in custody and the assets of other family members have been frozen, said sources.