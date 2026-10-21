More suspects detained in fund probe

More suspects detained in fund probe

ISTANBUL
More suspects detained in fund probe

 

Turkish authorities detained at least 26 suspects as part of an investigation into alleged irregularities in capital market transactions, while five other suspects remain at large, according to the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation was launched following reports and complaints submitted by the Capital Markets Board (SPK) regarding trading activity linked to the shares of Işıklar Enerji ve Yapı Holding (IEYHO), Vişne Madencilik (VSNMD), Odine Solutions (ODINE), and Tera Finansal Yatırımlar Holding (TRHOL). Authorities previously issued detention warrants for 31 suspects.

Among those detained were executives and employees from a number of financial institutions and companies, including Alnus Yatırım Menkul Değerler, Atlas Portföy, Pardus Portföy Yönetimi, A1 Capital Portföy Yönetimi, Hedef Girişim Sermayesi Yatırım Ortaklığı, Tera Portföy and Altınbaş Holding. A branch manager from Pirnus Yapı Gayrimenkul and several bank portfolio employees were also detained.

Nusret Altınbaş, owner of Altınbaş Holding, was among the suspects subject to detention warrants under the investigation but has not been apprehended, while his brother, İnan Altınbaş, is in custody and the assets of other family members have been frozen, said sources.

Türkiye, fund probe, detentions,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fidan hails Libya maritime vote as diplomatic success

Fidan hails Libya maritime vote as diplomatic success
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fidan hails Libya maritime vote as diplomatic success

    Fidan hails Libya maritime vote as diplomatic success

  2. Sudan border market strike toll rises to 153

    Sudan border market strike toll rises to 153

  3. Another MP shift reshapes parliament

    Another MP shift reshapes parliament

  4. Erhürman rejects Greek Cypriot proposal on Varosha

    Erhürman rejects Greek Cypriot proposal on Varosha

  5. Bolu mayor sentenced to over 7 years in prison

    Bolu mayor sentenced to over 7 years in prison
Recommended
Another MP shift reshapes parliament

Another MP shift reshapes parliament
Erhürman rejects Greek Cypriot proposal on Varosha

Erhürman rejects Greek Cypriot proposal on Varosha
Bolu mayor sentenced to over 7 years in prison

Bolu mayor sentenced to over 7 years in prison
Türkiye, Canada eye joint declaration to deepen ties

Türkiye, Canada eye joint declaration to deepen ties
Türkiye, Qatar, Indonesia, Pakistan sign defense accord

Türkiye, Qatar, Indonesia, Pakistan sign defense accord
Erdoğan vows tangible action to avoid repeat of fund crisis

Erdoğan vows tangible action to avoid repeat of fund crisis
WORLD Sudan border market strike toll rises to 153

Sudan border market strike toll rises to 153

The death toll from a drone strike on a market in Abyei, a border region disputed by Sudan and South Sudan, has risen to at least 153, a local official said.
ECONOMY Turkish manufacturing capacity utilization rises in October, business confidence declined

Turkish manufacturing capacity utilization rises in October, business confidence declined

The seasonally adjusted Capacity Utilization Rate (CUR) in the manufacturing industry rose by 0.2 percentage points from the previous month to 74.3 percent in October, according to data released by the Central Bank on Oct. 21.
SPORTS Galatasaray wants to put its Euro campaign back on track

Galatasaray wants to put its Euro campaign back on track

Galatasaray travels to France on Oct. 21 searching for its first Champions League points against Lille, though widespread social unrest in the host city has overshadowed the match’s buildup.
﻿