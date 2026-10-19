Ministry files complaint against child beauty pageant

ANTALYA

The Family and Social Services Ministry has lodged a criminal complaint against the upcoming “Little Miss and Little Mister United World” beauty pageant in the Mediterranean province of Antalya, which involves children as young as 4 to 13.

In a post on X, the ministry stated that judging children on physical appearance and subjecting them to age-inappropriate aesthetic standards is unacceptable.

It was highlighted that such organizations that commercialize children violate the principle of the best interests of the child as set forth in the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC).

The ministry announced it would take necessary legal and administrative steps against the competition to protect children’s rights and well-being, emphasizing its fundamental responsibility to protect children’s physical, mental and psychosocial development.