Mining exports up 48 percent year on year

  • October 12 2021 07:00:00

Mining exports up 48 percent year on year

Neşe Karanfil - ANKARA
Mining exports up 48 percent year on year

Turkey’s mining exports rose 48 percent to $4.4 billion in the first nine months of this year, Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez has told a group of reporters.

“If this upward trend continues, we could end the year with [mining] exports of $6 billion to $6.5 billion,” he said.

“One of our largest markets is Asia. China is our pioneering market there, but we have been exporting several mining products to almost every part of the world,” he added.

The Turkish mining sector directly employs 138,000 people, according to the minister’s remarks.

Nearly 80 of the world’s commercial mining products are being extracted at Turkish quarries. Turkey also produces 650 types of marble and 150 other types of natural stone.

Mineral ore exports took the top spot in the first nine months in exports with $1.63 billion, up 76 percent compared to the same period last year. Processed natural stone exports and industrial mineral shipments followed with $941 million and $794.2 million, respectively.

China was the largest importer of Turkish mining products with $1.29 billion, up 45.2 percent annually. The United States followed with $419 million, up 54.4 percent. Mining exports to Spain hit $210 million, with an increase of 38.4 percent.

On average, the mining sector exports constitute nearly 3 percent of Turkey’s overall exports.

Turkey’s top export market in this sector was China last year, with $167.2 million. It was followed by the United States ($42.7 million), Sweden ($40 million), Indonesia ($24.9 million), Spain ($23.1 million), Bulgaria ($22.3 million) and Italy ($19.3 million).

WORLD Sadrists claim largest bloc after record-low Iraq voter turnout

Sadrists claim largest bloc after record-low Iraq voter turnout
MOST POPULAR

  1. Drug lord detained in hotel lobby in Istanbul

    Drug lord detained in hotel lobby in Istanbul

  2. Tea glass-shaped building in ‘Turkish tea capital’ eyes Guinness record

    Tea glass-shaped building in ‘Turkish tea capital’ eyes Guinness record

  3. Where is the homeland?

    Where is the homeland?

  4. Turkey out of patience for attacks from N Syria: Erdoğan

    Turkey out of patience for attacks from N Syria: Erdoğan

  5. Turkey faces no gas supply problem: Minister

    Turkey faces no gas supply problem: Minister
Recommended
Turkeys competition authority opens probe into e-commerce firm Trendyol

Turkey's competition authority opens probe into e-commerce firm Trendyol

Grocery retail booms in Istanbul amid pandemic

Grocery retail booms in Istanbul amid pandemic
Turkey to intensify vocational schools: Erdoğan

Turkey to intensify vocational schools: Erdoğan 
IEA chief pleads for ’real global action’ on climate

IEA chief pleads for ’real global action’ on climate
Turkeys unemployment rate at 12.1% in August

Turkey's unemployment rate at 12.1% in August
Turkeys auto production, exports up in January-September period

Turkey's auto production, exports up in January-September period
WORLD Sadrists claim largest bloc after record-low Iraq voter turnout

Sadrists claim largest bloc after record-low Iraq voter turnout

The political movement of Iraq’s influential Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr on Oct. 11 said it had retained the biggest share of seats in the country’s parliament, after elections with a record low voter turnout.

ECONOMY Turkeys competition authority opens probe into e-commerce firm Trendyol

Turkey's competition authority opens probe into e-commerce firm Trendyol

The Turkish Competition Authority on Oct. 11 decided to open an investigation into e-commerce firm Trendyol, backed by Chinese internet giant Alibaba, on whether the company violated the country's competition laws.
SPORTS Turkey seal late 2-1 win over Latvia, keep their World Cup dreams alive

Turkey seal late 2-1 win over Latvia, keep their World Cup dreams alive

Turkey kept their 2022 World Cup finals hopes alive after securing a dramatic 2-1 win over Latvia in qualifiers on Oct. 11. 