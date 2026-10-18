Mine kills eight Nigerian troops

Mine kills eight Nigerian troops

KANO, Nigeria
Mine kills eight Nigerian troops

This photo shows a soldier serving in the Nigerian Armed Forces. (AP Photo)

A Nigerian army patrol vehicle hit a landmine planted by ISIL-aligned militants near the border with Cameroon, killing eight soldiers, defense sources told AFP on Oct. 18.

The attack happened in the northeastern state of Borno on Oct. 17, the same day the Nigerian army chief, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, was visiting the state capital, Maiduguri, over an attack on a base days earlier that killed 15 soldiers and five anti-jihadist militia members.

Jihadist violence in Nigeria which erupted in 2009 has eased since its peak a decade ago, but violence has been on the rise in the last two years.

In the latest attack, troops were inspecting anti-jihadist militia members who were clearing thickets along the highway outside the town of Gamboru when their vehicle rolled over the mine and exploded, killing all eight on board, the sources said, blaming the attack on Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), which is active in the area.

ISWAP and rival group Boko Haram have increasingly resorted to planting mines on highways against military and civilian targets.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fenerbahçe aims for win against Slavia Prague

Fenerbahçe aims for win against Slavia Prague
LATEST NEWS

  1. From waste to wonder

    From waste to wonder

  2. Fenerbahçe aims for win against Slavia Prague

    Fenerbahçe aims for win against Slavia Prague

  3. Number of AI startups in Türkiye rises above 500

    Number of AI startups in Türkiye rises above 500

  4. Automakers warn against excluding Türkiye from ‘Made in EU’ plan

    Automakers warn against excluding Türkiye from ‘Made in EU’ plan

  5. Syria names chairman of sovereign wealth fund

    Syria names chairman of sovereign wealth fund
Recommended
UN survey shows rising fears of major war

UN survey shows rising fears of major war
Settler attacks on diplomats, US journalist draw condemnation

Settler attacks on diplomats, US journalist draw condemnation
Zelensky seeks further US talks as strikes continue

Zelensky seeks further US talks as strikes continue
Egypt extends debate on military support for Saudi Arabia

Egypt extends debate on military support for Saudi Arabia
Macron signals protest bans after unrest across France

Macron signals protest bans after unrest across France
Iran’s new defence chief warns of ‘damage’

Iran’s new defence chief warns of ‘damage’
Egypt’s Sisi asks parliament to authorize support for Saudi

Egypt’s Sisi asks parliament to authorize support for Saudi
WORLD UN survey shows rising fears of major war

UN survey shows rising fears of major war

Some 76 percent of respondents in a United Nations survey expected the effects of a large-scale war to be felt by a significant share of humanity within seven years.

ECONOMY Number of AI startups in Türkiye rises above 500

Number of AI startups in Türkiye rises above 500

The number of artificial intelligence startups tracked by the TRAI Startup Map exceeded 500 for the first time after the latest update by the Türkiye Artificial Intelligence Initiative (TRAI), highlighting the continued growth of the country’s AI ecosystem.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for win against Slavia Prague

Fenerbahçe aims for win against Slavia Prague

Fenerbahçe will look to secure its first victory of the UEFA Champions League campaign on Oct. 20 when it hosts Slavia Prague at Chobani Stadium.
﻿