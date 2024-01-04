Mickey Mouse horror films announced

Mickey Mouse horror films announced

LOS ANGELES
Mickey Mouse horror films announced

Barely 24 hours after Disney's initial copyright on Mickey Mouse expired, two new indie horror films starring the beloved character have been announced.

"Mickey's Mouse Trap" will feature a masked killer dressed as Mickey stalking a group of young friends through an amusement arcade, while another untitled horror-comedy sees a sadistic mouse tormenting unsuspecting ferry passengers.

"We just wanted to have fun with it all," said "Mickey's Mouse Trap" director Jamie Bailey, in a trailer posted on YouTube. "I mean it's Steamboat Willie's Mickey Mouse murdering people. It's ridiculous. We ran with it and had fun doing it and I think it shows."

The low-budget horror-comedy is expected to launch in March.

Meanwhile filmmaker Steven LaMorte, known for "The Mean One," a 2022 slasher romp inspired by The Grinch, is working on his own "twisted take" on Mickey.

"'Steamboat Willie' has brought joy to generations, but beneath that cheerful exterior lies a potential for pure, unhinged terror," he said in a press release.

Production on the untitled film is due to begin this spring. Both projects are reminiscent of "Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey," a micro-budget slasher film that drew headlines last year after the copyright on the first A.A. Milne books expired.

Analysts say Disney will be watching closely, and is likely to send in the lawyers if anyone oversteps.

Only the earliest, black-and-white version of Mickey is in the public domain - not the colorful character from later Disney films like "Fantasia." And trademark protections mean that any film or product that could mislead consumers into thinking it was made by Disney could be liable.

"We will, of course, continue to protect our rights in the more modern versions of Mickey Mouse and other works that remain subject to copyright, and we will work to safeguard against consumer confusion caused by unauthorized uses of Mickey and our other iconic characters," said a Disney statement.

But LaMorte told Variety he was not concerned.

"We are doing our due diligence to make sure there's no question or confusion of what we're up to," he said.

"This is our version of a public domain character."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Can Atalay’s conviction finalized, says justice minister

Can Atalay’s conviction finalized, says justice minister
LATEST NEWS

  1. Can Atalay’s conviction finalized, says justice minister

    Can Atalay’s conviction finalized, says justice minister

  2. Türkiye denies minehunter ships entering Ukraine via Bosphorus

    Türkiye denies minehunter ships entering Ukraine via Bosphorus

  3. PKK member neutralized by Turkish intel in Iraq

    PKK member neutralized by Turkish intel in Iraq

  4. Inflation will continue to decline, says Şimşek

    Inflation will continue to decline, says Şimşek

  5. China, US hold rival drills in disputed South China Sea

    China, US hold rival drills in disputed South China Sea
Recommended
Istanbul’s historical places increase visitor numbers

Istanbul’s historical places increase visitor numbers
Souvenir sellers flood Brooklyn Bridge

Souvenir sellers flood Brooklyn Bridge
George RR Martin works on animated ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoffs

George RR Martin works on animated ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoffs
Archaeologists oppose highway project in southern Türkiye

Archaeologists oppose highway project in southern Türkiye
Some 3,000 stolen artifacts returned in 2023

Some 3,000 stolen artifacts returned in 2023
Rose Parade boasts floral floats, sunny skies

Rose Parade boasts floral floats, sunny skies
WORLD China, US hold rival drills in disputed South China Sea

China, US hold rival drills in disputed South China Sea

China showcased on Thursday fighter jets firing missiles in the South China Sea, as it held rival military exercises with the United States in the hotly contested waters.
ECONOMY Inflation will continue to decline, says Şimşek

Inflation will continue to decline, says Şimşek

Inflation is high but is moving in line with the economic program, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said, adding that under the current expectations, the decline in inflation will continue.
SPORTS Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) is facing severe criticism for allowing the Turkish Super Cup final between two Istanbul giants to be played in Riyadh, only to postpone it hours before kickoff due to a row with its Saudi hosts.