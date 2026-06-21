Mexican teachers end strike after 20 days

MEXICO CITY

A group of Mexican teachers who were striking over wages and pensions ended their protest on June 20 after 20 days of street action, including attempts to disrupt World Cup events in the capital city.

“Today, we are returning to our classrooms because we intend to honor our commitments to our students, their communities, and their parents,” said Pedro Hernandez, a representative of the CNTE teachers’ union, told reporters.

“However, they have not succeeded in shaking our conviction that this fight will continue, that this fight must succeed,” he added.

A breakaway group of the CNTE union had blockaded streets and held chaotic demonstrations this past month, demanding a salary increase and pension reforms that authorities had deemed impossible.

Police blocked protesters from accessing the area around Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium, which has been hosting World Cup games including the tournament opener between Mexico and South Africa on June 11.

Security forces also stopped the teachers from reaching the Zocalo, Mexico’s largest public square, where the World Cup “fan fest” is being held.

President Claudia Sheinbaum had said her government would not respond to provocations and called for dialogue.