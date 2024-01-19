Metalworkers, employers reach deal on pay raise

ISTANBUL

The metalworkers’ union Türk Metal and the employer’ union MESS have finally reached an agreement over pay increases, averting a strike in the key industry that could have impacted steelmakers, carmakers and white goods producers.

The collective bargaining talks between the workers and employers, which cover more than 160,000 workers, collapsed earlier this month, prompting Türk Metal to threaten a strike in the industry.

After 114 days of negotiations, the parties finally reached an agreement on Jan. 17.

According to the deal, the wages will be increased by 97 percent in the first six months. The increase will be applied retroactively from September 2023.

There will be another 30 percent hike as of March for the following six months, bringing the total annual wage increase to 156 percent.

The agreement covers the period between September 2023 and August 2025.

In the following six-month period, wages will be hiked in line with inflation.

For the first time, the union secured 2,000 Turkish Liras in financial aid to workers for their children in kindergarten.

With the agreement, hourly wages of nearly 90,000 Türk Metal workers will be increased to 65 liras, the union said, adding that this means a 32 percent increase in hourly wages of all members.

MESS initially offered a 50 percent wage hike, later raising it to 60 percent at the talks held on Jan. 5. Last week, the employers’ union revised its proposal to a 73 percent increase for the first six months, which Türk Metal rejected.

“This [the wage increase deal] is a new victory for Türk Metal,” hailed Pervul Kavlak, the union leader.